Don’t Let A Tool Lead Your AI Search Strategy – Own Your Data Instead

One of the best things about the capabilities of AI is how easily it turns complex, multi-source data into dashboards anyone can understand.

Couple this with the opportunity of creating new tools and platforms for the AI search space, and you end up with this culmination of AI search tools and the need to fill a marketing channel void. The risk is that we reach for dashboards for comfort, especially when we are facing unknowns.

Marketing leadership loves the comfort of a software dashboard.

Search has always operated on a predictable, standardized framework when it comes to tools and platforms. You license an enterprise suite, import your target queries, track deterministic positions from one to one hundred and build quarterly reports that stakeholders can understand at a glance.

When generative search emerged, we naturally sought that same software-first playbook. Marketers looked for a platform to define what AI brand visibility should look like.

When you let software lead your AI strategy, you anchor your organization to an immature, volatile software market. And which tool do you choose with so many new offerings?

I researched Product Hunt, G2, and LinkedIn, and found 194 tools that have launched over the past two years that focus on aiding brands to improve their AI visibility.

The AI Platform Landscape

Looking at the AI platform landscape, the number of tools and the speed at which they are being launched creates a false illusion of category maturity. Breaking down the 194 tools from this sample across the last two to three years highlights that a little over 60% of them are lightweight bootstrap experiments, side projects, and solo founder builds. The mortality rate of a startup mindset is running between 55% and 60%. This does not include the ones I have not been able to identify and track that do not have a presence on these platforms. Every month, many tools currently switch off APIs, stop renewing domain names, or pivot into unrelated generative wrapper apps.

The main driver of this is the impact of cost. In traditional search monitoring, scraping for our own tracking purposes has been relatively stable and has only become more volatile in recent years. But pinging a search engine and parsing HTML markup costs a fraction of what it takes to fire complex multi-turn prompt matrices when you have live web browsing enabled.

Then, factor in how Google is actively working to combat this practice, meaning that you have to continue reinvesting and adjusting how your stack works to provide the same service. Inference calls, headless browsers, anti-bot bypass proxies, and context tokens all add up relentlessly, especially as your business becomes more successful and scales.

For a self-serve tool charging $100 a month, running comprehensive weekly prompt variations for a large enough sample across a client’s core product catalog, margins are non-existent. The moment an underlying model provider updates its inference pricing, tightens its rate limits, or changes its interface, these projects really show how fragile they are and break down economically and operationally.

See also: AI Visibility Isn’t A Sham – Most Ways Of Measuring It Are

Metric Incompatibility

Another trap with allowing a tool to lead your AI strategy is approaching it the same way you would a vendor. Tools often come with multi-year or multi-term contracts. Once that contract is up, or if a better offer comes along from another provider, you will want to move away. It is often assumed that you can just export the data and migrate to the next platform.

We know from traditional SEO tooling that everything is measured slightly differently. While they have become relatively homogenized over the years, this is still a very immature marketplace. There is no standard or uniform underlying measurement of what AI visibility actually means. So when we swap one AI visibility tool for another, it does not mean that we are swapping like for like. It means we are swapping divergent philosophies of measurement and meaning.

Architectural Difference Platform A Platform B Strategic Consequence Inference Source Direct AI access (asking questions straight to the model) Live web browsing (searching like a real logged-in user) Direct AI misses personal user details and live browsing; web browsing shows live links but often breaks. Visibility Metric Yes/No mention (Did your brand name appear?) Presence and tone (How prominent and positive was your brand?) A brief side mention counts as a win on one tool, but hurts your score on another. Prompt Cadence Single test questions (asking once) Back-and-forth chats (having an ongoing conversation) Back-and-forth conversations shift topics, showing different sources than a single quick question. Baseline Ground Truth Fixed ranking score (treating rankings as set numbers) Range of outcomes (tracking how often rankings change across multiple tests) One tool says you rank #1 in 80% of answers, while another misses you completely because AI answers change randomly.

Because there is no universally accepted standard for measuring AI and conversational output, every tool invents its own proprietary synthetic index that it also markets as being its main differentiator and USP.

See also: The AI Search Metrics I Use To Track Client Pipelines

The Noise Cycle

From my experience and industry sentiment across social media, there is substantial executive pressure to track AI, meaning these tools are filling an inherent need created within organizations. They will generate an initial audit, take a screenshot of a brand mention for a board deck, and then face the daily reality of stochastic noise. Sources cited inside generative responses can suffer huge amounts of citation drift with high levels of variance.

This occurs without any changes made to the brand’s website or competitors. It is simply the model experiencing variation. Approaching this the same way as a rank tracker means you would spend hours investigating phantom drops and random gains caused by inference temperature shifts or model hallucinations.

Letting a tool dictate the metrics inevitably forces teams and management to track tool idiosyncrasies rather than business fundamentals.

See also: Your AI Visibility Tracker Is Quietly Breaking Your Analytics And Your Strategy

Anchor Your Strategy To Foundations, Not Features

Software cannot be the anchor of your AI search strategy. Strategic stability comes from decoupling your execution from specific vendors. This is easier said than done, and third-party tools do offer an easier path without needing to engineer your own solutions. However, there are core elements you need to take ownership of.

You need to own the query matrix internally and not let a third-party platform decide which queries matter. You need to form your own internal stacks of prompts based on customer intent and categories, high-value comparative queries, and category-defining questions. You need to store this query set in internal documentation belonging to your organization, independent of any external subscription.

You also need to own experimental prompt stacks, brand prompt stacks, and other core elements so that you can track variation across a set and start to measure your own citation drift rates. This is not the same approach as traditional rank tracking.

Try to find external platforms that offer raw webhook exports, BigQuery connectors, or standardized CSVs. You want to extract all response text, timestamp data, source URLs, and prompt inputs directly into your own data infrastructure. If your vendor decides to change its calculation logic, your historical raw observations will remain intact.

Importantly, you need to recognize visibility as an outcome and not an input. A tracking dashboard does not generate any authority.

LLMs do not reference brands because the company bought visibility software. In my experience, they reference brands that possess dense authoritative entity definitions, unambiguous architectures and schemas and active digital footprints.

The software landscape for conversational and generative search will take years to reach maturity. Consolidations will accelerate, venture capital subsidies will dry up, and the vast majority of tools will vanish. Do not construct your executive roadmap around the features of an unstable tool category.

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