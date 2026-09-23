Baidu Now Measures AI Citations: Here’s What SEOs Should (And Shouldn’t) Read Into It

Baidu has quietly added a new section to its webmaster tools: AI Traffic Analysis. Chinese webmasters began spotting the menu item around September 15, and Baidu confirmed it in an official notice on September 16. There is one catch. The data isn’t live yet. Baidu says the feature is rolling out in phases and the data service hasn’t officially started, so dashboards are currently empty.

Even without data, the launch is worth a close look. What Baidu chose to measure, and how it defined those measurements, tells us a lot about how it thinks about AI search.

What Baidu’s AI Report Will Show

The dashboard is built around four metrics:

AI Citations: How often a site’s pages are cited in an AI answer.

How often a site’s pages are cited in an AI answer. AI Impressions: How often users see the link to a cited page.

How often users see the link to a cited page. AI Clicks: How often users click a cited page.

How often users click a cited page. AI CTR: AI clicks divided by AI citations.

The dashboard also includes a citation trend chart, a count of cited pages over time, and tables of top keywords and top pages. Both tables are sorted by clicks and capped at the top 50,000 entries. Data is updated daily for the previous day, and Baidu warns that updates may be delayed.

3 Details That Matter More Than The Headline

1. The CTR Is Calculated Differently Than You’d Expect

Baidu calculates AI CTR as clicks divided by citations, not clicks divided by impressions. That differs from the standard search console logic most SEOs are used to. Baidu tracks citations and impressions separately, which suggests a page can be cited without its link actually being seen, for example in a collapsed source list. If that’s the case, Baidu’s CTR will understate how well a visible link performs. I’d recommend calculating clicks divided by impressions yourself alongside Baidu’s figure. The gap between citations and impressions may turn out to be one of the more interesting signals in the report.

2. The Scope Is Narrow

Baidu states that the data covers only the “traditional search scenario,” meaning AI answers that appear within Baidu’s regular search results. Some Chinese commentators have assumed the report also includes Baidu’s standalone AI products (like Baidu Wenxin on chat.baidu.com), but the official wording doesn’t support that.

The report also can’t cover the rest of China’s fragmented AI search market. Doubao, DeepSeek, Qwen/Quark, and Kimi each run their own ecosystems and don’t share data. For many categories, those platforms may matter more than Baidu’s AI answers.

3. Keywords Are The Most Useful Part

The metrics are nice to have, but the keyword table is where I expect the real value. It will show which queries trigger AI answers that cite your content. That is demand data you can’t get anywhere else in China. Chinese SEOs are already talking about using these keywords to guide optimization on other AI platforms. This approach seems reasonable, with one caveat: Each platform has different citation preferences, so treat Baidu’s data as a hypothesis to test elsewhere, not a rule to copy.

What Baidu’s Launch Signals

Baidu’s webmaster platform has seen few meaningful updates in recent years, and Chinese SEO practitioners have openly questioned how much attention Baidu still gives it. An AI citation report changes that. It gives site owners a reason to keep their Baidu verification current and to see Baidu as a place where AI visibility can actually be measured.

It also puts Baidu among the few search engines that report AI citations as a separate category, rather than folding them into general search performance data. For international brands, this is a rare chance to get first-party AI visibility data in a market where you usually have to rely on third-party estimates.

What To Do Now

Verify your site in Baidu Search Resource Platform if you haven’t already, so you have data from the day the report goes live for you.

Record a baseline once data appears. Early numbers will matter more for tracking trends than as benchmarks.

Don’t expect ranking insights. Some Chinese articles suggest AI citations will boost site “weight” (Baidu’s equivalent to PageRank) in Baidu’s rankings. Baidu hasn’t said anything of the kind.

Keep checking server logs for crawler activity from other Chinese AI platforms, since Baidu’s report won’t cover them.

I’ll look at the data in more detail once it’s live for more websites. Until then, Baidu’s metric definitions are the most concrete information we have, and they already show that “AI visibility” means different things depending on which metric you use.

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