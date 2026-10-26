At Mod World, Reddit’s CEO Just Gave Brands More Reasons To Build Their Own Communities

Reddit’s explosion in popularity came with a lot of conversation around ads, growth, and investor concerns, but as I highlighted in my previous article, there’s been a continued shift back toward what the role of Reddit is going forward. Not towards search or AI, but for the communities, the Redditors who make up those communities, and how to grow without losing the core of what Reddit is.

During Mod World on Oct. 24, Reddit’s CEO Steve Huffman hosted a pseudo AMA to answer moderator questions and spent a good amount of time expanding on the vision he’s been hinting at all year, and I have to say it sounded pretty exciting.

I’ve been listening to what Steve has had to say about Reddit for 20 years. Regardless of how you view his decisions and direction, he’s always been very clear about his views on the direction of Reddit.

Here are the things I think you, as marketers, CMOs, CEOs, etc., should really pay attention to.

The Direction Has Been Building Across Earnings Reports

In my Q1 earnings analysis, I focused on the attention Reddit was giving to the platform itself: helping people participate, improving its own search, and turning occasional visits into a habit. The opportunity for marketers depended on how well Reddit could support that participation.

By the Q2 report, the destination argument was clearer. Reddit wanted people to come back directly for the conversations and communities they found valuable.

I developed that further in Reddit Preserved The Part Of The Internet We Broke. My concern was that the stock-market discussion and a lot of marketing analysis were giving too much weight to how people reached Reddit and too little to why they wanted to be there.

Human experience, disagreement, follow-up questions, and validation are the source of that value. Search referrals, AI partnerships, and advertising can all benefit from those conversations, but the conversations have to remain useful and worth trusting.

That direction was already visible in Reddit’s Q4 2025 materials and continued through Q1 and Q2 2026. Its Q2 shareholder letter explicitly described building a daily destination. At Mod World, Steve got into what that could actually look like for the people using Reddit.

The Front Page Should Bring People Into Communities

Steve described a problem that’s familiar to anyone who spends time on Reddit. The home feed combines communities with completely different purposes and moods, putting a serious discussion alongside a funny video, a meme, or an ad.

People can vote on something from that feed without understanding the community it came from. A post can become popular even when the people driving its popularity have little connection to the subreddit or its expectations.

His stated direction was clear: “The job of the home feed, the job of the app, is to get users into subreddits.” He also wants those subreddits to feel more distinct, including some renewed ability to customize their appearance.

The discovery role isn’t new, and it was already part of the earlier earnings discussion. What became clearer here was the problem Reddit wants it to solve: People should understand the place they’re entering and develop a relationship with it.

For a marketing team, that puts more weight on understanding what makes a particular community worth returning to. It also makes the question of building your own community more interesting, especially if Reddit succeeds in helping people spend more time inside the subreddits they care about.

See also: AMA: Reddit Marketing Veteran Shares What Works On The Platform

Following And Joining Could Become Different Relationships

One idea I found particularly interesting was separating following a community from joining it. You could follow a subreddit because you enjoy reading it, without ever wanting to participate.

Joining would involve more than clicking a button. In the example he described, a person would observe first, gain the ability to comment later, and eventually earn the ability to vote if their contributions were well received.

That order is worth paying attention to because voting helps shape a community’s culture. You’d have to get a feel for the community and contribute something people appreciate before helping shape what gets seen.

Steve made it clear that the team is still working through these ideas, including how they’d work for small and large communities. He didn’t give a date or say exactly what someone would have to do to join.

I think it’s a step in the right direction because businesses can struggle to figure out how to become legitimate participants when the path feels unclear and the first feedback they receive is a removal.

A clearer progression could help people understand what’s expected before they start contributing. It could also give moderators a better way to welcome people who fit the community, reducing their dependence on broad restrictions that catch legitimate newcomers along with spam.

The details matter because an entry process could become confusing, discourage useful new voices, or give established members too much control over who gets heard. Earning a place would also need to mean contributing usefully, without turning membership into another score marketers try to manufacture.

We’ll have to see whether this makes it easier for good people and businesses to participate. But I like the idea of giving people a clearer way to become part of a community, and I think getting that right could make Reddit stronger.

Protecting The Human Conversation Is Part Of The Business

Asked about bots, Steve said the time to take down spam and suspected-bot content had fallen from 45 minutes to two minutes over the past year. He also put the bot figure below 2%, citing third-party research he didn’t name.

Those are the numbers Steve shared, but he didn’t explain how they were measured.

His explanation of the problem was just as relevant. Some accounts people call bots are humans using ChatGPT to write something and then pasting it into Reddit. Detecting a human behind the account doesn’t resolve whether the contribution belongs in the conversation.

He expects computer-using AI agents to make that distinction harder because they can interact with the same interface a person uses. He doesn’t have a complete answer yet, but he kept coming back to clear labels and letting communities decide what belongs.

For marketers, that means a human account is only part of the standard. The contribution still needs someone’s knowledge, judgment, and understanding of the discussion behind it. Producing more comments with AI doesn’t create the experience or relationship that makes those comments valuable.

I think Steve summed up why this matters to Reddit pretty well: “Our product is humans.” If people stop trusting the conversations, that hurts what makes Reddit valuable to people and brands.

See also: The 5-Pillar Framework For AI Content That Audiences Actually Trust

Better Moderation Has To Protect Legitimate Participation Too

Steve’s criticism of AutoModerator came back to the difficulty of keeping harmful activity out while allowing good new people in. He said 30% of posts from new users get banned automatically by AutoMod and that the vast majority of those posts are fine.

That’s a frustrating way for someone to start on Reddit when they have something useful to say and can’t understand why it never reaches the discussion.

He described a combination of AI that can interpret context and conventional automated rules for precise requirements. The goal is to handle more routine enforcement while giving moderators more room for judgment, appeals, and community building.

Rules Hub predates this event, and Reddit’s help documentation already describes it for newly created public and restricted communities and communities in the beta. Steve used the AMA to explain more about what he wants that work to solve.

Better protection against spam has to come with understandable decisions and useful ways to correct mistakes, or Reddit can still lose the people it wants to welcome.

Businesses Need A Clear And Transparent Place

Steve also brought up businesses when talking about making it clear who you’re interacting with. People should be able to understand whether they’re talking to a marketing team, a bot, or another person, and moderators should be able to decide what belongs in their community.

I think that’s an important continuation of the organic-participation discussion. Businesses need a dependable way to identify themselves and contribute, while communities need the ability to decide whether that contribution is useful and welcome.

Disclosure doesn’t earn permission on its own. A clearly identified employee still needs to understand the conversation, answer something they’re qualified to answer, and accept the community’s rules and response.

See also: ChatGPT Searches Individual Subreddits By Name

Why Brands Should Build Their Own Communities

If Reddit gets this direction right, I think it strengthens the case we keep making to brands about building their own communities. A subreddit gives a business a place to develop an ongoing relationship around the questions, experiences, and problems its community cares about.

The reason to return has to be useful to the people in that community. That could mean getting help, comparing experiences, learning something, or seeing how other people have dealt with a problem the brand understands.

Building that takes people who will answer questions, follow up, and make room for feedback they didn’t choose. I would invest in that ongoing responsibility when there’s a recurring need the business is qualified to help with.

Useful participation in communities can support that work by helping a team understand the broader conversation while it builds a community with its own purpose, regular participants, and reasons to come back.

This is the work we do at OGS Media as an organic Reddit marketing agency, helping large brands figure out what their community needs, what their own subreddit should offer, and how their teams can support it over time.

I would measure whether people get useful answers, return with follow-up questions, and help one another, alongside the effect on how they understand the business and make decisions.

A Bigger Reddit Still Needs Communities That Feel Like Themselves

During Steve’s Mod World AMA, other answers he gave supported that direction in more practical ways. An unfinished demonstration showed work to recreate the old Reddit experience on newer technology. He supported better mobile moderation tools and discussed the problem of moderators facing waves of harassment, while acknowledging he didn’t have a complete answer.

Steve would like subreddits to have ways to make money, but he said Reddit isn’t working on that right now. So there are still ideas he wants to pursue that haven’t become actual projects.

What stood out to me was how often the discussion returned to the connection between a person and a community. Better discovery, more intentional membership, clearer identity, and better enforcement all address different parts of that relationship.

I think that’s a future marketers could get behind, especially if it gives responsible brands a clearer opportunity to build communities that people find useful and choose to return to.

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Featured Image: Brent Csutoras/Search Engine Journal