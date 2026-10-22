Why Reddit Belongs In Your PR Strategy

I remember the first time I saw national news networks using Twitter as a source of news and checking in with people to hear what they thought. To me, that was a moment when social media became mainstream and started to feel normal for the wider public.

Having been on Reddit for 20 years, I’ve seen a lot of its content show up elsewhere, so that isn’t new to me. There are Tom’s Guide articles built around Reddit recommendations, Smosh shows about Reddit stories, and films like Dumb Money, but over the last year, I’ve been seeing more and more examples.

A recommendation that comes from Reddit feels different from a collection of reviews on a website. People show the value they place in those conversations through what they read, click on, and recommend. That doesn’t make every account authentic or every opinion representative, but it explains why the source itself has become part of the selling point.

A few months back, I saw a Newsweek article about a Reddit post claiming a local Panera had removed almost all its power outlets. The post had become the source of the story.

The April 1, 2026 post included a photo and described a cafe near a university where outlets had been replaced with blanking plates, leaving people unable to plug in a phone or laptop.

Two days later, Newsweek covered the complaint, embedding the post and reactions from the discussion. The reporter contacted the poster and Panera, but said it couldn’t verify the details. The complaint concerned one cafe and didn’t confirm a company-wide policy.

Around that same time, I noticed an Allrecipes article showing up through Yahoo about Panera’s Sip Club changes. Published in July, it also referenced Reddit. The policy details came from Panera’s FAQ, while the Reddit discussion showed how people felt about the change.

These were two stories I’d come across back-to-back where Reddit was making pretty decent news. It reminded me of just how valuable Reddit is beyond the platform itself.

And It’s Not Just Panera

A Temu Purchase Became A Technology Story

On May 2, Tom’s Hardware reported on a Reddit user’s account of buying a purported 4TB external drive on Temu for $20. Their teardown photos showed a microSD card reader glued inside the enclosure. The article embedded the post and later added a response from a Temu spokesperson.

A Restaurant Dispute Reached The Local News

On May 22, Boston.com covered a dispute involving Olivia’s Kitchen in Somerville. Screenshots of a review and a sharply worded restaurant reply had been shared in r/Somerville. The review started elsewhere, but Reddit was where the screenshots and discussion surfaced for this coverage.

The reporter obtained a statement from the owner, who said the reply hadn’t been authorized and tap water would be served on request starting that week. That sequence doesn’t establish that Reddit alone caused the policy change.

A Micro Center Purchase Form Became A Story

On October 2, PC Gamer covered a buyer’s Reddit post about a declaration required when purchasing an RTX 5090-equipped computer at Micro Center’s Tustin store. The buyer shared the form and described the requirement, giving the publication a document and a first-person account to report on.

Tom’s Hardware and TechRadar also covered the incident. Those articles represent further coverage of the same post, and the account doesn’t establish a requirement at every store.

The Opportunity For Marketers

There’s definitely value in connecting with people on Reddit and in the way those conversations can appear in search and AI answers. Pew’s 2025 survey found that 26% of U.S. adults reported ever using Reddit. The Panera examples show that those conversations can also reach people through news coverage.

In a 2023 survey of 629 U.S. health journalists, 20.3% reported using Reddit to find story ideas. The possibility of a conversation becoming a news story makes it more imperative for brands to be part of the conversation and present on Reddit.

If you’re present on Reddit and have a good community, I think people are more likely to bring problems to you. Your own subreddit gives that community a place to help resolve them with you, giving you a chance to address issues before they spread into other subreddits or the news.

There’s also a reason to pay attention along the user journey. In a 2024 GWI study conducted with Reddit across the U.S., UK, and Germany, 69% of surveyed people using Reddit for product research said they were seeking other people’s opinions or experiences.

I see a real disconnect between what brands think people will talk about and what they actually talk about. Most of our work these days is helping brands understand the user journey and figure out where they’re a good fit to answer a question, solve a problem, or help someone make a decision.

That’s valuable for marketing, social media, search, PR, customer support, product development, and the executive team. I would connect those teams so a product problem, a support need, or a possible news story reaches someone who can give a useful answer.

I would make the affiliation clear, follow each community’s rules, and help where the brand has something useful to offer. Being present gives the team a chance to address problems, but it doesn’t put the brand in control of every conversation or the coverage that follows.

See also: AMA: Reddit Marketing Veteran Shares What Works On The Platform

How To Put A Value On That Reach

I would track whether a conversation was used in a news article, what the reporter took from it, and whether the brand’s response appeared. If a story links to the site, look at its referral traffic and what those visitors do. Track original reporting separately from syndicated copies, and read the coverage before deciding what it means for the business.

These examples don’t tell us how often a Reddit post will receive coverage or prove that the frequency is increasing. The practice has been around for years, including earlier reporting built around Reddit accounts.

When I think about Reddit’s value, I would include news coverage alongside the community relationships, search visibility, and AI discovery we’re already talking about.

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Featured Image: Brent Csutoras/Search Engine Journal