AI Brand Preference Now Splits By Generation, Claude Leads Gen Z More Than 7-To-1

Claude is preferred by 10.6% of Gen Z adults who use AI, and by 1.4% of Baby Boomers+. That’s not a rounding difference. It’s the steepest generational split of any major AI brand in YouGov’s newest ranking, and it lands three weeks after I wrote here that Claude and OpenAI had started acting like consumer brands in the eyes of younger Americans. It arrived alongside a second YouGov study that has nothing to do with AI at all, a ranking of emerging restaurant chains led by a chicken salad chain out of Auburn, Alabama.

Reuben Staines, YouGov America’s head of marketing, sent me both studies directly this week, the same way he flagged the Gen Z consideration data that anchored my August 7 piece. One is the second installment of YouGov’s U.S. AI brand rankings, this time broken out by generation. The other is YouGov’s first-ever U.S. emerging dining brands ranking. Staines didn’t pitch them to me as a pair. But the methodology underneath both tells the same story, and it’s a story about what brand trackers actually measure versus what practitioners assume they measure.

What The New AI Numbers Show That The Old Ones Didn’t

My August 7 column leaned on Consideration scores from YouGov’s BrandIndex, a general-purpose brand-health metric that treats an AI assistant the same way it treats a whiskey brand or a hiking boot. Claude’s Consideration among Gen Z nearly doubled in Q2, from 14.2% to 28.1%, but Consideration measures whether someone would think about a brand the next time they’re in the market for it, which is a soft, aspirational question. In this week’s release, YouGov asked people who had used generative AI in the past 30 days which tool they like or prefer using most, then broke the answer out by generation.

ChatGPT still wins every age group, from 44.4% among Gen Z AI users down to 24.5% among Baby Boomers+. Gemini runs second overall and does its best work with Gen X, where 22.8% name it their preferred tool, ahead of its 14.3% showing with Gen Z. Claude sits in a different lane entirely. It pulls 10.6% Gen Z Preference against 1.4% among Boomers+, a gap of roughly 7.6 times. Copilot runs the opposite direction, weaker with Gen Z at 4.4%, and strongest with Boomers+ at 12.3%. Voice assistants split the same way Copilot does. Siri holds close to 10% with Gen X and Boomers+ and barely registers with anyone younger. Alexa posts 11.0% with Boomers+ and 0% with Gen Z, which is about as clean a generational signature as brand data gets.

None of this is an accident of sampling. It’s a picture of which AI tools got built into which generation’s daily habits first, and Anthropic’s own product history explains part of Claude’s shape. The company spent its first Super Bowl spot making a single point, that Claude would stay free of advertising, then backed it with Cowork, Claude Design, and loosened usage limits through the spring. That’s a product aimed at people who already trust software companies to build things for them directly, which skews young by default. OpenAI ran the more conventional playbook, a splashy Super Bowl campaign built around Codex and steady iteration on ChatGPT’s default model, and it shows up as strength across every generation rather than a spike in one.

A Chicken Salad Chain And An AI Assistant, Measured The Same Way

YouGov built its emerging dining brands ranking to look past household names like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A and measure which challenger restaurant brands are breaking through, from a field of 70 candidates down to 34 that cleared a 10% awareness bar. Chicken Salad Chick came out on top, ahead of Cook Out, Just Salad, Nothing Bundt Cakes, and KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, on a composite of five indexed measures. Nora Hao, a senior director at YouGov, said awareness is only part of the story, and the brands breaking through are the ones converting that awareness into consideration and recommendation while also feeling distinctive to the people who’ve tried them.

Net Buzz, Consideration among aware consumers, Net Recommendation, whether the brand feels “on the rise,” and whether it feels innovative. That’s a near-identical shape to the Preference and Consideration metrics driving the AI rankings, applied to a category where nobody is worried about hallucinated citations. A Cook Out leads Consideration among aware consumers at 63.6%, largely on the strength of deep regional roots in the Carolinas before its planned expansion into Georgia, Florida, Virginia, and Tennessee. Nobody would mistake regional familiarity with a chicken chain for a rigorous test of whether its food is safe, accurately described, or nutritionally honest. Consideration and buzz measure whether a brand has gotten onto your radar and started to feel good to you. They were never built to measure whether you’d trust its claims.

That’s exactly the distinction I made about AI brands last month, when I paired Claude and OpenAI’s Gen Z Consideration gains against a separate YouGov finding that only 28% of Americans trust AI assistants for answers at all. Seeing the identical measurement architecture applied to fast-casual chicken and specialty cake brands is the clearest confirmation I’ve had that the consideration-trust gap isn’t an AI-industry quirk. It’s what happens whenever a brand tracker asks people about momentum instead of accuracy, in any category. My opinion hasn’t changed since August 7. If anything, the dining data makes me more confident in it. Chasing a brand’s Consideration or Preference score while ignoring whether people trust what it tells them is a category-agnostic mistake, and AI marketers who treat one as a proxy for the other are making the same error a whiskey brand or a cake chain would make.

What Americans Actually Do With AI, By Generation

The generational split article also breaks down AI task use in a way that matters more for content strategy than the brand rankings do. Web search sits at roughly 38% to 40% across every generation, Gen Z included, which should put to rest the idea that younger users have abandoned search-style queries for AI. What separates the generations is production work. Gen Z reports using AI to generate ideas at more than three times the rate of Baby Boomers, 33.6% versus 10.5%, and the gap runs almost as wide for summarizing content, generating images, and proofreading. Writing code shows the widest split of all, 14.8% for Gen Z against 1.6% for Boomers.

That tells practitioners something concrete about who they’re optimizing for and why. If your GEO strategy assumes AI users are mostly typing search-style queries, the data holds for every generation equally, so that assumption isn’t wrong, it’s just incomplete. Where the generations diverge is in treating AI as a production tool rather than a lookup tool, and that split concentrates hard in Gen Z and, to a lesser extent, Millennials.

2 Moves Worth Making With This Data

Split your AI brand tracking into two separate columns before you report it up the chain. One column for momentum signals, citation volume, brand mentions, Consideration or Preference scores. A second column for trust signals, accuracy perception, source credibility, whether people act on what an AI tool tells them. YouGov’s own AI Index already separates these, and treating them as one number, the way a lot of internal GEO dashboards still do, is how a strong Consideration quarter gets mistaken for a strong trust quarter.

Match your content format to the generation you’re trying to reach. If your audience skews Gen Z or Millennial, structure content for AI-assisted production tasks, summarization, proofreading support, ideation, not just discoverability in a search-style query. If your audience skews older, the search-style query is closer to the whole story, and voice-assistant, and Copilot-style surfaces matter more than the brand press around Claude or ChatGPT would suggest.

Consideration, Preference, and Buzz all measure the same underlying thing regardless of category, whether a brand has entered someone’s mental shortlist. None of them measure whether that person believes what the brand tells them once it’s there. Chicken Salad Chick earned its way onto YouGov’s list by making people feel good about chicken salad. Claude earned its Gen Z lead by staying out of the advertising business and shipping products young professionals actually use. Both of those are real achievements and neither one is a trust score. I’d rather see the SEO industry build its 2026 GEO playbooks around that distinction now than relearn it the way the ad industry relearned the difference between awareness and preference a decade ago.

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