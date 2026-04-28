AEO In 2026: Which Content Formats Earn AI Citations & How to Produce More [Webinar]

AI-generated answers are capturing intent before the click, and that changes where to invest, what to measure, and which formats to prioritize. The question isn’t whether to adapt, it’s knowing exactly what to do first.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) Is A Core Discipline

AEO sits alongside SEO as a primary driver of how brands get discovered in 2026. The content formats, authority signals, and workflows that earn citations in ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini are distinct from what drives traditional rankings.

What You’ll Learn

Which AEO and content marketing trends will have the most impact on AI citation rate and organic visibility in 2026.

How to reframe your success metrics when AI answers replace the click, and what to optimize for instead.

Which content formats generate the highest likelihood of AI citation, and how to build more of them into your editorial workflow.

How to integrate agentic workflows into your content operation to scale authority-building without losing quality.

About the Speakers

Shannon Vize is Sr. Content Marketing Manager at Conductor, focused on the intersection of AI and content strategy. Pat Reinhart is VP of Services & Thought Leadership at Conductor, with deep experience helping digital teams adapt their search strategies to emerging discovery behaviors.

This session delivers a practical, prioritized framework for operationalizing AEO and building AI search visibility in 2026.