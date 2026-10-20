Your Audience Uses AI But Doesn’t Trust It – Build Content For The Gap

Your audience is using AI while doubting it. New YouGov data shows people who worry about AI use it almost as often as people who don’t have concerns, which means usage tells you very little about whether anyone trusts what an AI system says about your category. That gap between use and trust is where marketing in the AI era now finds itself.

Will Douglas Heaven framed the puzzle, “People really hate AI, so why can’t they get enough?” in his MIT Technology Review article on Oct. 5, 2026. He wrote, “Around the world, a love/hate attitude toward AI is very much the vibe right now.” Two days later, YouGov’s Rishad Dsouza published “Americans are worried about using AI – but that isn’t stopping them from using it,” which added data to the vibe.

The two articles suggest how to plan for an audience that keeps using AI and keeps holding back its trust. Here is what the data says, and what I would change in your research, content, and testing.

What The Data Says About The Audience You Are Writing For

Dsouza reports that 89% of U.S. adults have at least one concern about using AI, and yet 55% use AI tools at least weekly. Among people with at least one concern, 55% still use AI weekly. Among the 11% with no concerns, the figure is 61%. For planning purposes, that means you cannot read concern as a reason your audience will avoid AI-mediated discovery, and you cannot read use as approval of what AI tells them.

The concerns themselves are specific. Data privacy and security lead at 63%. A majority (53%) worry about humans becoming over-reliant on AI, 48% lack trust in AI companies, and 46% worry about the reliability or accuracy of AI outputs. Those are concerns a publisher can partly answer, which is why they matter more to your strategy than a generic mood.

Heaven’s argument is that people dislike “the relentless drive of the companies behind it to push the tech upon us in as many ways as possible.” He also notes that “Billions flocked to Facebook and Twitter despite mounting techlash against the companies that ran those services.” I think the push is the part of this story that matters most to SEO, because it means a large share of your audience meets AI answers about your category inside products they already use, without having chosen to go looking.

The word in Heaven’s headline is “hate.” The data, like the body of his piece, says ambivalence. Pew Research Center’s survey, conducted June 22-28, 2026, found 52% of U.S. adults are more concerned than excited about the increased use of AI in daily life, while 37% are equally concerned and excited and 9% are more excited. Roughly four in 10 Americans are holding both feelings at once, which is not what hatred looks like.

The trend line also deserves a second look. Pew’s concern figure jumped from 38% in 2022 to 52% in 2023. Since then, it has read 51%, 50%, and 52%.

YouGov’s Dsouza puts it carefully, noting that the findings suggest “concern about the technology and willingness to use it can coexist.”

See also: LLMs Are Changing Search & Breaking It: What SEOs Must Understand About AI’s Blind Spots

Usage Frequency Splits Your Audience Into Camps

The sharper divide is by how often people use AI. Overall, Dsouza finds 35% of Americans say AI’s impact on society has been very or mostly positive and 39% say mostly or very negative. Among weekly users, 52% say positive and 22% say negative. Among people who use AI less than weekly but at least monthly, it is 25% positive and 42% negative. Below monthly, 10% and 61%. Among people who never use it, 6% positive and 75% negative.

Dsouza is careful to say the data cannot show whether use makes people more positive or whether optimists are simply the ones who adopt. For marketers, it doesn’t matter which is true. You are writing for camps with different starting points, and a page that works for a weekly user will not work for someone who has never opened a chatbot.

There is a limit to what this shows. YouGov asked about AI’s impact on society, not about whether people trust the answers an AI gives them, so these figures do not measure trust in what AI says about your brand. I read the split as a segmentation signal and not as a trust score.

The group I would watch is the 22% who use AI tools multiple times a day. Dsouza’s piece does not break out their concerns, so I cannot say whether they look like the contented weekly users or like the people worried about over-reliance. It is a fair question to put to YouGov.

See also: The 5-Pillar Framework For AI Content That Audiences Actually Trust

How To Use This In Your SEO And Content Strategy

The practical mistake to avoid is treating AI usage as a vote of confidence. I’ve been writing about the gap between consideration and trust in AI brand research, and this is the same gap showing up in consumer behavior. People consider and use AI heavily while holding back their trust. Here is how I would build that into the work.

Segment your audience research by AI usage before you average anything. In YouGov’s data, weekly AI users and non-users sit 46 points apart on whether AI has had a positive impact on society (52% against 6%). If a brand tracker or customer survey blends them, you will read two camps as one lukewarm audience. Add a usage-frequency question to your next survey, cut every result by it, and write separate landing pages and ad messages for the weekly-user group and the never-user group. Those two groups are not asking the same question, so one page cannot answer both.

Answer the concern that’s actually on the table. Privacy and security lead at 63%. Over-reliance follows at 53%, distrust of AI companies at 48%, and doubts about accuracy at 46%. You cannot fix distrust of AI companies from a content calendar, but you can address the privacy and accuracy worries directly. Link the primary source for every statistic, name the author, date the data, and say plainly what happens to user data in any AI feature you offer. I consider these the cheapest trust signals in digital marketing, and they give a skeptical reader something concrete to check.

Say what your product cannot do. Heaven closes his piece hoping for “Clarity about what AI can and cannot do.” If you market anything with AI in it, run a test on a landing page that states its limits against a version that promises everything. Measure qualified leads and sales conversations, not just click-through. I expect the plainer page to win with an audience where 89% already carry a worry, but that is a hypothesis for you to test and not a result to which I can point.

Your audience will keep using AI while doubting it, and for most adults that mix has held steady since 2023. The brands that win will make checking easy and build that doubt into the marketing brief.

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