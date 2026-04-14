Why Your Webinar Program Isn’t Working (So, Copy Ours)

5 years ago, I stepped into the role of webinar ringmaster. I said yes to moderating, but it was all the background work that gave me butterflies. I’d second and third guess everything. Is the title right? What if it flops? Is the content level right for the attendees? Will the right attendees sign up? Is my hair ok?!

But the program grew, and you all were so welcoming. Through the years we’ve tested on you all (it’s fun for us!) And I’ve learned so many tricks that I want to give back to my fellow marketers struggling to recoup the ROI of your webinar program.

The Actual Live Webinar is the Easy Part

Just last week, I interviewed ten marketers running webinar programs right now to see where your pain really is. And I heard the same thing over and over: I’d run more webinars but the prep time and quality of leads are real struggles.

Showing up to moderate, keeping the conversation going, or delivering the content, that’s the easy part. But what I’ve come to understand after five years, 300+ sessions, and over 350,000 leads generated… it’s the 4-8 week preparation before “live day” that is the real work.

That’s what’s going to drive the right ICPs (i.e. help you reach your goals).

Topic selection. Campaign strategy. Promotion timing. Messaging that compels. Audience alignment. Lead scoring. Post-event nurture that doesn’t let a warm lead go cold. None of that happens on stage. Yet, all of it determines whether your program generates real pipeline… or just fills a calendar.

This is your opportunity to see how we do it, and ask your questions.

This session is meant to show you how you can have a fully successful, lead generating webinar program, even if you’re a lean team. We get it, we are too.

Why This Session Is Different

We’re opening up our full playbook! On April 23, I’m sitting down with my co-owner of webinar strategy (and successes), Jennifer McDonald, to talk webinars and we’re leaving plenty of time for Q&A.

You’ll get the full step-by-step walkthrough of our webinar approach that we’ve refined across hundreds of sessions.

This will be a jam-packed webinar. We’ll run through our whole secret formula, and deep dive into the processes that require the most attention (and intention) to drive lead quality over lead volume.

If you’re struggling… attendance is flat, leads aren’t converting, you can’t make the ROI case internally… this webinar about webinars is directly for you.

What You’ll Walk Away With

How to choose topics using real data so you’re attracting the right registrants

so you’re attracting the right registrants The session format we use to drive thought leadership over sales pitch energy, and why that distinction matters for conversion

over sales pitch energy, and why that distinction matters for conversion A post-event nurture sequence that works on both attendees and no-shows, and keeps leads warm until they’re ready to move

This is just the first of some cool, new resources we’re bringing to the SEJ community around deeper education, and I couldn’t be more excited about it.

Whether you’re just getting started or you’ve been at this for years, there’s something in this session for you. Register free and come ready with your questions. Jennifer and I will be there live and we’ll make it worth your time.

And, you know the drill … can’t make it? Register anyway and we’ll get you the recording.