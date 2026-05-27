Why LLMs Cite Reddit Instead Of Your Brand: A Practical AI Visibility Audit [Webinar]

When a customer asks ChatGPT, Gemini, or Google AI Overviews about a brand near them, the answer increasingly comes from a Reddit thread.

For many brands, their owned content is not showing up.

Across most industries, Reddit is now the single most-cited source in AI search. For multi-location brands, that creates a problem most haven’t solved: showing up consistently inside answers across every market, neighborhood, and language they operate in.

Why Reddit Sits Behind So Many AI Answers

AI search engines weight community signals heavily because they read as authentic, peer-validated, and ongoing.

Reddit’s threaded conversations, upvote patterns, and topic communities give models exactly the kind of context their retrieval systems prioritize. The brands earning AI citations are the ones whose community presence and whose location data give models something credible to surface.

What You’ll Learn In This AI Search Webinar

The community signals Claude, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews actually weigh, plus which subreddit and content patterns get cited most often.

How trusted, structured location data works in tandem with community signals to land multi-location brands inside AI answers.

The 5 specific plays multi-location brands across retail, QSR, healthcare, financial services, automotive, and hospitality are running right now.

How to scale AI search across dozens (or hundreds) of locations without losing the local voice that makes communities trust you.

About the Speakers

Amanda Kusner, Sr. Solutions Consultant at Uberall, works directly with multi-location enterprises on location data strategy and AI search visibility across retail, QSR, financial services, automotive, healthcare, and hospitality. Peter Wischmann, Senior Sales & GTM Leader at Reddit, brings the platform-side view on how community signals get surfaced in AI search and what brands can actually do about it.

Register Today

If your brand operates across multiple locations and you’re trying to figure out how to land inside AI answers in every market you serve, this session is built for you.