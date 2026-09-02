What Happens To PPC When You Stop Managing Google Ads Through Google Ads

It’s 7:40 a.m. You haven’t opened Google Ads once.

Instead, you type a prompt:

“Across all my accounts, what did we spend yesterday? Flag anything more than 20% off pace and tell me what changed.”

Ninety seconds later, you have the answer. Three accounts that matter, and the specific reason for each.

You follow up:

“Pause the two ad groups driving the overspend on the Henderson account. Then draft a note to the client explaining why.”

Claude performs both tasks instantly. You close your laptop, never having logged into the Google Ads interface.

None of that is hypothetical. For a growing number of PPC practitioners, it is the daily routine, and it’s made possible by a new technology called MCP.

What Is MCP And Why Do Connectors Matter

There is now a standard way for an AI assistant to reach into a system, read live data, and take real action.

It’s called MCP, the Model Context Protocol. Think of MCP as an API for agents. In the same way a standard API allows two software programs to talk to each other, MCP allows an AI model to safely shake hands with a specific tool, like Google Ads or your CRM.

It isn’t a “magic” bridge that gives AI free rein. It’s a curated set of capabilities defined by the underlying tool. The agent only sees the data and takes the actions it has been explicitly given permission to handle.

With connectors, your agent can go beyond talking strategy with you; it can also implement the changes you agree on.

This makes it possible to start working in a whole new way and it’s radically changing what people expect from software. They’ve stopped wanting to learn interfaces. They want to state an outcome and have something competent go do it.

3 Ways To Work, And 2 Versions Of Each

Today, I see three core ways people use software like Google Ads, and the two new ways foreshadow the end of the day we log into the Google Ads UI to do work in PPC.

1. Working By Hand In The UI

In the Google Ads UI, you get ground truth, and you see what exists rather than only what you thought to ask about. Everyone in the room can point at the same screen. What you don’t get is speed or scale across a book of business. To get things done, you need to know where to click, and you need to do those clicks yourself. That’s the method that will continue to decline in popularity.

2. AI Inside The Interface

Google’s version is Ads Advisor. In April, Google announced it would gain policy troubleshooting, around-the-clock security monitoring, and advertiser identity and business operations verifications. It can even make minor changes for you so you don’t have to know which buttons to push in the UI.

In tools like Optmyzr, we have Sidekick, which operates tools on your behalf and can set up complex automations that previously required a lot of clicks in the UI. (Disclosure: Optmyzr is my company.)

Both are safe by construction. An assistant living inside an interface can’t hallucinate the buttons it can click. Its changes land in the change log as expected. What it can do (and potentially mess up) is bounded by the buttons that already exist.

3. AI Outside The Interface (The Agentic Shift)

The newest place to work is with your favorite agent, be it Claude, ChatGPT, Gemini, or one of the many others. By connecting the agent with connectors and MCPs, you give them a path to access data from other tools and enable them to push the buttons (albeit in a programmatic way).

Google publishes an official MCP server for the Google Ads API, but it is read-only. It exposes just three tools: listing accounts, running GAQL queries, and describing resources. It cannot modify bids or pause campaigns.

Google’s own spec sheet is worth reading closely. It lists the mode as read-only, then adds a parenthetical: current release. Writes are coming. They just aren’t here yet, which means our industry gets the write path from everybody else first.

Third-party connectors are a different animal. Ours carries full GAQL as a read-only escape hatch, plus GA4 behavioral data, competitor overlap, vertical benchmarks, and account change history. It can read and write data.

Start with what each one can see. Google’s server only reaches Google Ads data. A third-party connector can bring in margins, competitor data, on-site behavior, and the email where the client said to stop bidding on that product line.

So, let’s take a closer look at what happens the day you stop managing Google Ads in the UI and shift to working with agents and MCPs to get through a day of managing PPC.

4 Things That Break When Moving PPC Outside The UI

1. It Makes Things Up, Including Structure

We usually think of hallucination as the AI getting facts wrong.

MCPs introduce a different problem. A large language model is calling APIs that expect data a certain way, so its hallucinations can be about shape.

These APIs demand strict syntax. A small mistake about shape doesn’t produce a small error. It produces a broken batch.

If an agent confuses a campaign for an ad group, it might creatively build dozens of new campaigns when you simply asked for a few new ad groups.

When it’s reading, that’s annoying. When it’s writing, that’s expensive.

2. You Lose Track Of What’s Where

In an interface, state is visible by default. What I mean is that when you add a keyword, you see it appear in the keywords table. If you need to verify that it’s still there two weeks later, you go back to that table which serves as your source of record. In a chat, state lives in a transcript that scrolls away. So to know what keyword you added, you need to somehow find the right chat, and the place in the transcript that is relevant.

You can’t let your entire business state live inside a scrolling chat transcript.

3. You Lose Track Of What’s Running

The scarier category is the automation you set up and forgot: scheduled agents, standing routines, and tasks that outlive the conversation that created them.

For example, you might set up a Claude scheduled task to check for money-losing search terms. It uses MCPs for reading the ads data and a separate one for sending a follow-up email.

If the email connector breaks, the automation fails silently.

These partial failures are often harder to detect than a total crash.

4. You Lose Track Of What’s Broken

Silent failure is the default failure mode, and I know exactly what it costs.

Years ago I wrote a script to track account-level Quality Score. It worked perfectly on a small account. On a large one, it hit the 30-minute execution limit and died without an error report.

The weekly email simply stopped arriving, and nobody notices an email that doesn’t show up.

By the time the client asked where their report had gone, the data was gone for good. Quality Score was a point-in-time attribute back then, and Google didn’t offer historical Quality Score columns until 2017. If you didn’t snapshot it yourself, it no longer existed anywhere.

You can re-run a report. You can’t re-run yesterday.

If these risks feel new, they’re not. We’ve solved them the last time a major innovation came along in PPC automation, specifically when Google Ads scripts became popular.

What The Scripts Era Taught Us

Scripts arrived as a limited release in June 2012 and reached every advertiser globally that September. What happened next happened in a lot of agencies I’ve talked to since.

Scripts proliferated. People copied them out of blog posts and pasted them in half-understood. Nobody wrote down what each one did.

Then the person who added it left the company.

It ran unsupervised for two years. Or it stopped silently, and nobody noticed for six months.

Eventually, somebody asks the question every PPC lead has asked at least once in their career: Wait, what is changing these bids?

The governance did arrive. Script libraries, version control, failure alerting, a registry of what’s running where.

It arrived years after the capability did, and every bit of the damage lived in that gap.

A broken script does the wrong thing consistently, which at least makes it findable. A hallucinating agent does the wrong thing creatively.

Ask yourself which one you’d rather go hunting for.

How To Move Outside The UI Without Getting Burned

Most advice about agentic PPC stops at “try it.” Here is what actually works, in the order I’d do it.

1. Start Read-Only

Connect the agent. Don’t give it write access yet. You can easily set this up in the connector settings.

Spend a few weeks using it purely for reporting, analysis, and pulling data you’d otherwise export by hand.

You’re not being careful for its own sake. You’re finding out where this particular agent gets confused, while being wrong still costs you nothing.

Google’s read-only server is a reasonable place to run that experiment. Since Google’s MCP is a bit difficult to set up, a third-party MCP for accessing your Google Ads data is a good alternative, and they carry the same controls.

2. Demand Connectors That Are Honest About What They Can’t Do

Nobody is vetting these connectors for you. Anthropic says as much on the screen where you add one: it “does not control which tools developers make available and cannot verify that they will work as intended or that they won’t change.”

So check yourself. Before you trust a connector, ask the agent to list its own capabilities.

Good connectors ship a directory of what they expose and what they refuse. If it can’t tell you where its limits are, that’s your answer.

Pay attention to the write functions specifically. How many are there? What’s the largest change a single call can make?

Watch for the overeager agent, too. It can go off the rails when it sees a capability but doesn’t know the shortest path to a result. At one point, ours tried to build entirely new rule engine strategies just to fetch simple data, because it didn’t realize a more direct, cheaper path was already available.

Nothing broke. But it burned time and tokens. When an agent proposes something elaborate, ask why. Often the answer is that it didn’t know about the simpler option.

3. Put Guardrails At The Connector Layer, Not The Prompt Layer

“Don’t spend more than $500” in a system prompt is a suggestion, not a control. So is “don’t touch the enterprise accounts.”

Constrain by account instead. Connect one account first, and add more when you’ve seen the agent behave. Most MCPs scope their permissions to what your username is allowed to do on the underlying platform. So, if you need a tighter boundary, set up a new login with fewer accounts connected or more restrictive permissions. Then there is no chance the agent reaches beyond those accounts if it starts to hallucinate.

The same principle applies inside the connector. Our current rule builders are suggest-only to ensure safety, and we’re building toward a write path that lets the agent apply changes directly, provided the guardrails are enforced at the connector level. The raw query escape hatch is read-only, SELECT-only, and row-capped.

Those aren’t instructions a model may choose to follow. They’re enforced where the write would otherwise happen, which is the only place enforcement counts.

Blast radius should be a property of your setup, not a sentence you hope the model remembers.

4. Make Memory Outlive The Conversation

Account context, client rules, and past decisions need somewhere durable to live.

We use a tiered approach: instructions at the Optmyzr account level, the specific ad account level, and the individual user’s preference level.

Tools like CLAUDE.md files, at both the LLM and project levels, keep critical logic from disappearing when memory gets compacted.

The test for whether this is working is simple. If you have to re-explain to the agent every morning, your context isn’t persisting. It’s like onboarding a new junior every day and paying for it in tokens instead of salary.

5. Ask For The Plan Before The Change

Preview everything before you apply it.

A prompt worth stealing:

“Show me what you would change and why. Include the account, the entity, the current value, the proposed value, and the data that justifies it. Do not apply anything yet.”

You get something you can review. You also capture the agent’s reasoning while it still exists, before the conversation scrolls away.

6. Keep A Decision Log, Separate From The Change Log

Google Ads change history is capped at 30 days and doesn’t even cover Editor changes. More importantly, it records what changed, and that the API did it under your email address. It records nothing about why.

I recently discussed this with Julie Friedman Bacchini on a PPC Town Hall episode. She pointed out that this lack of oversight and reasoning is exactly why many practitioners remain hesitant to trust agents with full account control.

So, record it yourself. Not just what changed, but what was considered, what evidence supported it, and what the agent deliberately chose not to do.

The change log is the platform’s record of your account. The decision log is your record of the agent. Only one of them currently exists.

Store it somewhere that outlives the chat. You need to answer what was done to this account, by whom or by what, and why, without depending on a transcript somebody happens to still have.

I lost a Quality Score trend line because nothing was recording it. We’re about to lose our reasoning the same way.

7. Keep Verifying In The UI

Log in on a schedule, even when nothing seems wrong. Especially when nothing seems wrong.

Not because you distrust it. Because the interface is the only place you’ll notice what the agent never mentioned.

In my own morning brief that I generate with AI, I log into my own UI where I can quickly see if the date the AI last populated the brief is more than a day ago.

When that happens, I know to go check on why the scheduled task in Claude that uses this MCP is getting stuck.

The End Of The Interface Era

The era of manual button-pushing is ending, but the era of supervision is just beginning. In 2012, we got the ability to automate before we got the ability to supervise, leading to a decade of orphaned scripts and unaccountable changes. We are doing it again, faster, with agents that can improvise.

Whether moving outside the UI becomes the best thing that ever happened to PPC or its messiest chapter comes down to the governance we build in the next 18 months. The interface is disappearing, but your accountability isn’t. Make sure you have a layer in between that remembers the “why” when you aren’t there to see the “what.”

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