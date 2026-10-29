Technical SEO Audit For AI Search: Watch Us Do It Live [Webinar]

Wondering what should be included in a modern SEO audit?

Are there different areas of your site that should be audited for AI Search?

Wish someone would look at your website and tell you what to fix?

On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, Loren Baker & Vahan Petrosyan will choose 1 attendee’s website to audit live in our next webinar, “”

See What A Modern SEO Audit Should Cover For AI Search

A modern technical SEO audit checks crawlability, rendered content, server responses, and robots.txt rules that could block Googlebot or AI crawlers.

Each finding should identify the issue, explain its impact on search visibility, and recommend a fix.

In our upcoming webinar, we literally walk through each step, showing SEO audit best practices for Q4 2026 on a real, live website.

You’ll see how we:

Check what visitors, Google and AI crawlers receive, including server settings and outdated rules that could block access.

Separate issues affecting rankings, traffic or leads from warnings that only look bad in an audit tool.

Prioritize technical SEO and AI-readiness fixes by business impact and available developer time.

Whether or not your site is selected, you’ll see what an audit should reveal about a site’s visibility and which recommendations deserve your team’s attention.

Join Our Live Website Audit On November 4

Join Loren and Vahan for Live Website Audit: SEO Fixes for AI Search Visibility in 2027.

The 90-minute webinar takes place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, from 12:00–1:30 p.m. ET.