Search Console AI Reports Go Global, Mueller On Recovery – SEO Pulse

Welcome to the Pulse: Google’s Search Console AI reports are available worldwide, and John Mueller spent the week answering three people looking for a faster way through a slow process, one after a disavow, one weighing markdown for AI crawlers, and one who’d spotted a sitemap trick.

Here’s what matters for you and your work.

Google Says Search Console AI Reports Are Now Worldwide

Google says its Search Console AI reports and the Search AI opt-out control reached all websites worldwide on August 31.

Key Facts

The reports include impressions from AI Overviews, AI Mode, and generative AI features in Discover, broken down by page, country, and date. Not every property has access, and sites with fewer AI impressions may not appear in the report.

Why This Matters

Think of the report as a helpful checklist showing where you’ve appeared. It shows which pages are visible in Google’s AI features and where they appear, without revealing what those appearances yield. The opt-out toggle is backed by data, and Google assures us that opting out will not affect your ranking in other parts of Search.

Read our full coverage: Google Search Console AI Reports Rolled Out Worldwide

Google Says Fixes After A Big Update Can Take Months To Show

Google’s John Mueller told a Redditor that fixes tied to a broad update “can take quite some time – sometimes many months – until you see the effects.”

Key Facts

The Redditor’s site had picked up more than 800 referring domains they considered “toxic,” and they filed a disavow file. About two weeks later they lost the No. 3 ranking for their main keyword and asked how to recover. Mueller replied that the disavow tool “does have effects,” but that “disavowing a handful of links is not going to make your site drop out of search.” He suggested fixing the disavow file and looking for other causes, one being a broad spam update that may have landed around the same time.

Why This Matters

A drop arriving in two weeks is unlikely to be related to a change that takes months to process. Mueller has previously explained that a disavow file influences link data over several months, not days. First, eliminate the possibility of site-wide technical issues, as Mueller also mentioned. Then, compare the drop with Google’s update schedules and anticipate a lengthy delay for anything connected to a major update.

Read our full coverage: Google Says Ranking Recovery Takes Months After SEO Issues Are Fixed

Mueller: Only SEO Tools Ask For Markdown On His Sites

Mueller says that on his test sites, “the only crawlers who claim to accept markdown are SEO tools.”

Key Facts

He was answering someone on r/TechSEO who asked whether anyone had seen “one of the major AI bots” request markdown. The person was weighing the switch to cut bot load on their server. Mueller closed his answer with “Ymmv,” said his server setups don’t log the accept header by default, and told anyone curious to set that up and check the numbers first.

Why This Matters

Before anyone builds a markdown layer, log the Accept header and see who sends text/markdown. Mueller’s sample is his own sites, so your logs may differ, which is the point of checking. When the only markdown requests in your logs come from SEO tools, that’s who the build would serve.

Read our full coverage: Google’s Mueller Shares Their Experience With Markdown For AI SEO

Mueller Calls Sitemap Cache-Busting A Bad Idea

Mueller called a daily ?v=timestamp parameter on sitemap URLs “a bad idea because you’re signaling that the canonical URL for a piece of content should be constantly changing.”

Key Facts

A Bluesky user had asked about the technique after seeing it on a large site. There, the child sitemap URLs inside a sitemap index get a fresh parameter every day to force a refetch. Mueller said that’s bad for search engines and for tracking, and that clean, stable URLs matter. The sitemap protocol’s lastmod element already tells crawlers when a file changed.

Why This Matters

Remove the rotating parameter from any sitemap index you’ve inherited, and keep lastmod accurate. Mueller’s objection is that it tells search engines the file’s address keeps changing.

What SEO Professionals Are Saying

Kevork Sahagian, SEO strategist and link building team lead at Lantern Sol, wrote on LinkedIn that the lesson runs wider than one hack.

“The takeaway isn’t “avoid this one trick.” It’s that most of these shortcuts are trying to fix something the basics already handle.”

Read our full coverage: Google Responds To Sitemap SEO Technique That Forces Daily Crawling

Theme Of The Week: Check Before You Build

Every Mueller answer this week pointed the asker back at something they already had.

A crawler that accepts markdown can say so in its request headers, Google publishes its update dates, and sitemaps already include a freshness field. Each of the three questions wanted a way around one of those, and each answer went back to it.

The fourth story adds one more thing to consider. The AI report tells you where your pages appear inside Google’s AI features and stops there, so the clicks question stays open for now.

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