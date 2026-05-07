“SEO Expert” Became “AI Search Expert” (Gulp.): How To Control AI Answer Accuracy

About a year ago, your job description changed without your permission. This on-demand session helps you catch up and take the lead.

Suddenly need to track both SERP rankings and AI accuracy? How do you make sure AI is saying the right things about your brand? What’s the best way to transition from SEO to AI Search Expert?

👆 Follow our lead. Register above, get 3 strategies & become the AI search expert your org needs.

You aren’t just fighting for clicks anymore; you’re fighting to ensure that when an AI model speaks for your brand, it actually mentions you, and gets the information right.

Accurate AI Answers = Your SEO Expertise + 3 Strategies

Good news: your SEO expertise isn’t a relic, it’s the exact foundation that works in AI search. In this session, seoClarity’s Chris Sachs, VP of Client Success, and Tania German, VP of Marketing, shared a roadmap that positions your brand as the definitive answer in AI search results.

You’ll Walk Away With:

The Orchestrator’s Playbook — How to lead the cross-functional teams (PR, product, content) that determine what AI models learn to trust about your brand.

— How to lead the cross-functional teams (PR, product, content) that determine what AI models learn to trust about your brand. Answer Certainty Metrics — How to move beyond “visibility” reporting and prove your brand is the definitive solution AI delivers to users.

— How to move beyond “visibility” reporting and prove your brand is the definitive solution AI delivers to users. Narrative Reclamation — How to stop third parties from defining your brand in AI outputs and position your organization as the primary Source of Truth.

Register above to watch the full session and get proven strategies to help you control AI outputs, lead the teams that make it happen, and prove it’s working to leadership and beyond.