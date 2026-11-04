Reddit Begins Testing Ads In Its Own Search Results

Reddit is testing ads in its own search results pages with a select group of eligible advertisers.

The company announced the test in a short newsroom post on Tuesday and said it will evaluate how users respond so it can refine the experience over time. The post doesn’t say how advertisers were chosen or whether others can ask to join.

How Reddit Says Search Ads Are Chosen

Reddit’s post reads:

“These placements leverage existing ad targeting in search results pages on Reddit, which have high purchase and search intent.”

“Ads in search may appear based on a range of factors, including contextual relevance to a user’s search query.”

The post does not mention what else would factor into which ads appear. In the example, a person searching for “espresso station” might see ads for coffee beans, mugs, or espresso machines, and “home office setup” may lead to advertisements for desks, office chairs, or monitors.

Example screens in the post show the mobile version of the Reddit application after searching for “home office setup”. Each screen shows a card labeled “Ad” containing a picture of a product (with a website address) and a “Shop Now” button. One example shows a card sitting under a blurb citing subreddits as its sources. Another example shows a card placed between two posts.

From No Search Ads To A Test

Brooke Osmundson reported that in October 2024, Reddit extended the keyword targeting it uses in its conversation placements to the Feed of the platform.

In its first quarter shareholder letter, Reddit stated that the product placements allow users searching on the site to browse listings and shop right from within those search results. In a phone call with investors after their Q1 earnings were released (April 30), Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Wong stated that Reddit didn’t “even have ads in certain high growing surfaces like search, for example.” On this same call, CEO Steve Huffman reported that “Search WAUqs are up 30% year-over-year.” Search WAUqs is Reddit’s shorthand for weekly active uniques who search.

During a Q2 investor call, Wong referred to search as “a space that we’re eyeing” for advertising and mentioned that Reddit has the infrastructure “already queued up,” according to Roger Montti. Wong also referenced Shopping Listing Ads, a format that groups several retailers’ products in one module, as examples of the type of advertisements she believes could be used on a search page.

What Reddit Hasn’t Said

Beyond eligibility, Reddit’s post is also silent regarding the other key elements of how the test works, such as markets, ad format types, ad pricing models, and whether it covers more than the app used in its examples.

Why This Matters

Reddit is pitching its search pages to advertisers on the strength of what people type there. For now, Reddit’s search ads are limited to the advertisers it selected for the test. You can ask your Reddit rep whether your account is part of the test and how search impressions would show up in reporting.

Looking Ahead

Advertisers outside the test can watch for search to appear among Reddit’s ad placements. The post gives no end date for the test and no timeline for adding advertisers.

Featured Image: FotoField/Shutterstock