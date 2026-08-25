Your Promo Code Field May Be Sending Revenue To Affiliates

Could a small field in your checkout be sending revenue to coupon affiliates?

When shoppers see an empty promo code box, many leave the site to search for a discount. That detour can hand the final touchpoint – and sometimes the commission – to an affiliate, even when your marketing already did the work of bringing the customer to checkout.

In an SEJ Pro session, I explained how ecommerce brands can identify this overlooked revenue leak and reclaim branded promo code searches.

I’ve connected the issue to more than rankings. It can affect attribution, affiliate costs, margins, checkout completion, and the brand’s control over what customers see immediately before buying.

Here is a recap of the session. The full presentation and Q&A are available to SEJ Pro members.

Key Takeaways

An empty promo code field can create a branded search at the point of highest purchase intent.

Coupon affiliates may receive credit for customers they did not introduce, adding a commission to a sale the brand had nearly completed.

Low search volume should not automatically disqualify the opportunity because branded coupon searches are close to conversion.

One authoritative, brand-owned savings page can provide current information and help direct shoppers back to checkout.

Success should be measured through assisted revenue and checkout behavior, not rankings alone.

Your Checkout Can Create Search Demand

By the time a shopper reaches checkout, they have already discovered the brand, considered the product, accepted the price, and moved toward payment.

Then they encounter a blank field asking for a promo or discount code.

“Your checkout creates a search.”

That field introduces a question the shopper may not have had before: Am I paying more than I need to?

The customer opens another tab and searches for the brand name with terms such as “promo code,” “coupon,” or “discount.” An affiliate aggregator may appear ahead of the official brand and become the last stop before the order.

There are three common outcomes:

The shopper finds nothing useful, returns, and completes the purchase.

The shopper uses an affiliate code, shifting attribution and potentially triggering a commission.

The shopper encounters expired offers, gets distracted, or abandons the purchase.

“You don’t want anyone leaving your site when they’re about to check out.”

The search exists because of an experience the retailer created and the retailer should also own the answer.

“You generate the demand, so you should own the answer.”

You can see the complete checkout-to-search journey in the SEJ Pro recording.

The Cost Is More Than An Affiliate Commission

Coupon affiliates can play a legitimate role in introducing customers and generating incremental sales. The concern is not affiliate marketing itself. It is whether an affiliate created the demand or simply entered a branded journey seconds before conversion.

“Affiliates should be driving sales. That’s not the question. The question here is, how come we’re letting the affiliates piggyback on top of our brand?”

During the session, I used an example of a $900 order to show how quickly the economics can become meaningful. At a commission rate of 10% to 20%, an affiliate could receive $90 to $180 from a transaction the brand had already brought to checkout. If the shopper also applies a discount, the retailer takes two reductions on the same order.

There can be additional costs:

Organic search, paid media, email, social, or direct traffic may lose credit for the sale.

Expired or fabricated codes can frustrate customers and increase abandonment.

Coupon sites may expose purchase-ready shoppers to competing brands.

Third-party pages can publish outdated offers or inaccurate product information.

In my opinion, this is why the issue is a multi-channel revenue leak rather than a narrow ecommerce SEO problem.

Small Search Volume Can Carry High Commercial Intent

A branded coupon keyword may not impress anyone in a traffic forecast. But raw volume can hide the value of the audience behind it.

In an example from the session, a midsize brand had roughly 760 monthly searches across its coupon-related terms. That is modest compared with broad informational keywords, but these searchers were much closer to purchase.

“I’d rather have 760 customers that want to buy right now with their credit cards out of their pocket than tens of thousands of users that don’t do anything … The volume may be small, but the intent is maximal.”

An initial audit should look at which domains control the branded coupon results, whether the official brand appears, whether the displayed offers work, and whether competing merchants are being introduced.

The business case becomes stronger when search demand is considered alongside average order value, checkout completion, affiliate commission rates, discount costs, and affiliate payouts connected with branded codes.

In the full session, I show you how to turn those signals into a commercial argument that can resonate beyond the SEO team.

Give Shoppers An Official Answer

The strategic response is a stable, brand-owned destination for promo codes and legitimate ways to save.

That does not necessarily mean advertising a permanent sitewide discount. Depending on the business, the official answer could feature a current promotion, seasonal offer, email incentive, loyalty benefit, subscription program, or an honest statement that no public code is available.

What matters is that the information is accurate, current, and connected to the purchase journey.

I summarize the challenge of presenting the official result this way:

“We name the source, we answer the fear, and we state the offer.”

The shopper should immediately recognize the brand as the authoritative source, trust that the information will not lead to an expired code, and understand how to continue buying.

The experience should also prioritize the reason the shopper arrived.

“If the priority is checkout, get the code, get them going in the checkout immediately.”

The SEJ Pro presentation goes further into the page blueprint, including the offer experience, other ways to save, direct-purchase messaging, FAQs, paths back to checkout, and the internal signals that help establish the page as the official answer.

The full SEJ Pro session includes my complete promo code page walkthrough.

Measure The Page As An Assist

Ranking for the branded coupon cluster is an early indicator. It is not the final business outcome.

“This page is more of an assist leader rather than a closer.”

Search visibility and Google Search Console data can show whether the brand is becoming easier to find. The more important questions concern what happens next: Do shoppers claim legitimate offers, return to checkout, and complete purchases? Do affiliate payouts or checkout completion change?

I recommend treating a coupon claim as a meaningful event that can be connected with later revenue.

“I want to treat someone getting their coupon as I would treat getting a sale.”

The full recording explores the measurement framework, assisted conversions, unique code use, and why last-click attribution can give coupon affiliates more credit than they deserve.

Why This Can Be A Useful Early SEO Win

Major technical projects and sitewide ecommerce improvements can take months. Branded coupon search is a narrower opportunity with a defined query set, an observable customer behavior, and a direct connection to commercial outcomes.

That makes it a useful project for demonstrating how SEO can improve an existing customer journey, not just generate more traffic at the top of the funnel.

It can also create common ground among SEO, ecommerce, affiliate, lifecycle, development, and finance teams. Instead of asking for an abstract ranking investment, the proposal can be tied to margin, attribution, and checkout behavior.

My advice for making that internal case is “I say save a lot, but if you’re pitching this, you should say make.”

Watch The Full SEJ Pro Session

This recap covers the central opportunity: checkout can create branded coupon demand, and retailers should examine whether third parties are capturing too much of that value.

In the full SEJ Pro recording, I walk you through the search journey, page blueprint, development requirements, measurement model, commercial pitch, and audience questions in detail.

Join SEJ Pro to watch the complete presentation and apply the approach to your ecommerce program.

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