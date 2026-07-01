New WordPress Plugin Safely And Easily Connects AI To Your Website

WordPress plugin and website builder developer SeedProd recently announced version 1.5.1 of WPVibe, its MCP server for WordPress, which enables anyone to safely connect their AI to their WordPress site and start publishing content or redesigning their website. The plugin enables anyone to connect their site to any AI system they use, as long as it’s MCP-ready.

The plugin is known as Vibe AI, but it’s also branded as WPVibe. Once you install the plugin, it guides you through the connection process to get started.

According to the plugin page listed on the official WordPress.org plugin repository:

“You install this free WordPress plugin, connect your site once, and every MCP-compatible AI client becomes a WordPress co-pilot. The Vibe AI WordPress MCP server handles authentication, encrypts credentials with AES-256-GCM, and relays your AI’s tool calls to the WordPress REST API. Your WordPress site, your data, your choice of AI.”

The plugin enables users to safely edit anything in their WordPress site, including for SEO. Users can also edit their WordPress theme files in a sandbox so that any changes that are made are not made to the actual production website. The plugin also helps users to analyze the code, make edits, and even preview the changes before pushing them live.

Interview With Founder John Turner

I saw a tweet on X where the person behind the company, John Turner, had announced his plugin. I took a look at the plugin and was impressed by what it could do. So I contacted the developer with a few questions.

Who Is WPVibe intended for?

“The whole reason it exists is to give the people who run WordPress a first-class AI experience, one that feels native to how they already work with their agent, not a bolt-on. My belief is that as AI keeps getting better, a lot of the dashboards and menus we click through today start to fade into the background. You just tell your site what you want, and it happens. WordPress still runs about 43% of the web, and every one of those sites has a steady pile of work that needs to be done: content, SEO, products, cleanup. So ultimately it’s for the people doing that work,

bloggers, WooCommerce store owners, and the agencies and freelancers running sites for clients.”

What can the WPVibe plugin do?

“Way more than draft articles. 🙂 It runs the whole site by conversation. It’ll write and edit your posts and pages, manage your media, bulk-edit WooCommerce products, fix your SEO titles, meta, and alt text across every page, clean up years of old posts, audit the site, and design and build themes. We also ship a WP-CLI emulator, so the AI can work at a developer level, not just the basics. That’s a big reason developers like it too. For design work it stays in draft first: it builds the theme privately, gives you a preview link, and nothing goes live until you say so. So it’s content, design, and the day-to-day work. The whole site, really.”

Do users need a paid Anthropic or ChatGPT account?

“You bring whatever AI you already use, and it’s not Claude only. It works with Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and other AI clients on the same open MCP standard, so you’re not locked into one vendor to run your own site. There’s no developer account, no API keys, and no per-token billing. It’s already a listed app in the ChatGPT store. In Claude you add it as a custom connector in a couple of clicks (we’ve applied to Claude’s app directory and are just waiting to get in). Either way it works on the free plans, not just paid.”

WPVibe And Safety

I next asked him to tell me about the safeguards against the Claude Agent going rogue and spending massive amounts of tokens. I expressed that I think there is a very real fear about AI going out of control and asked him to tell me about security.

“Safeguards against a rogue agent or runaway token spend? Basically if something can be undone, we let the AI just do it. If something is destructive or permanent, we gate it. So for anything irreversible, like deleting users, permanently removing posts, or uninstalling a plugin, it stops and shows you an approval gate right there in the chat. The gate spells out exactly what it’s about to do, including how many items it’ll affect, and nothing happens until you click to approve. Reversible things just go through, so it stays fast for everyday work (editing a post keeps a revision, and a normal delete goes to the trash, not gone for good). On top of that, the whole connection runs on an encrypted WordPress login you can revoke in one click. On the token spend, you use your Claude or ChatGPT subscription, which is a flat monthly plan, not pay-per-token API billing, so there’s no meter ticking and no surprise invoice. Your AI provider already caps your usage, and on top of that WPVibe has its own separate daily limit. So the agent can’t wander off and burn money in the background. It works step by step in your chat, with you, not on its own overnight. There’s also a design piece that keeps token use down. A lot of WordPress content lives in big database fields, things like your page layouts, post content, and settings. The obvious way for an AI to edit one is to pull the whole field into the conversation, change it, and push it all back, which eats tokens fast. We recently added surgical edits, where the AI describes just the specific change and we apply it directly on the server, so that big field never travels through the AI at all. It keeps token use and cost noticeably lower, especially on larger sites. And that’s really the theme through all of it. You’re getting more out of the Claude or ChatGPT subscription you already pay for, without paying for a second AI on top.”

Rave Review On YouTube

There is also a rave review of the plugin and a walk through of some of the capabilities. The review was posted about two months ago so the plugin itself has only grown more useful since then.

Free Open Source Plugin With A Premium Version

WPVibe has a free tier that does not require a credit card and offers a light “daily allowance” and the full feature set. It’s a good way to experience a safe AI implementation with virtually whatever AI plan you happen to have. Paid versions offer more daily usage, plus priority support.

Take a look at WPVibe at the official WordPress.org repository or check out their website at WPVibe.ai.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/CHIEW