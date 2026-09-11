New AI Search & SEO KPIs: 4 Signals That Guide Real Decisions [Watch Now]

AI search visibility is easy to measure badly. Mentions, citations, share of voice, and sentiment can show where a brand appears, but they do not necessarily reveal what to fix, what to build, or where to invest next.

In this on-demand webinar, Stas Levitan, Founder of LightSite AI, joins our founder Loren Baker to explain a performance-focused approach to AI search measurement. Watch the webinar to learn which four signals can turn AI activity into practical SEO decisions.

The session draws on AI bot and human referral data from hundreds of websites. It also shows why the distinction between benchmarking data and performance data matters when teams are allocating content, technical, and authority-building budgets.

Are AI Mentions And Citations Standing In For Performance?

Many AI visibility tools simulate prompts and track how often a company is mentioned or cited. Those measurements can help with competitive benchmarking and trend analysis, but Levitan argues that they are often asked to carry more weight than they should.

AI answers are contextual, personalized, and variable. A prompt sample can show what might happen, while first-party site data can show what actually happened. Confusing those two types of evidence can create false confidence and send budget toward activity that does not produce demand.

Learn where share of voice is still useful.

Find out why citation counts can fluctuate without giving marketers a clear next step.

See which first-party signals can add performance context to AI visibility reports.

Watch Levitan explain the benchmark trap and how to avoid it.

Which Four AI Search Signals Can Guide Real Decisions?

Instead of relying on visibility estimates alone, the webinar maps AI search performance across four stages: machine discovery, machine interest, human demand, and the relationship between them.

AI bot traffic: A top-of-funnel discovery signal showing that an AI system has accessed a page. See why bot visits can be treated as a new kind of site-level impression. Pages consumed by AI bots: A view of which resources bots fetch, ignore, revisit, or explore more deeply. Learn how page-consumption patterns can expose content priorities. Human visits from AI search: Referral activity that indicates an AI answer led a person to click through. Discover what human AI referral traffic adds to the measurement picture. AI click-through rate: A ratio comparing machine attention with human demand at the page, site, or campaign level. Watch the explanation of AI CTR and the decision matrix behind it.

These signals are not interchangeable, and a high number in one area does not automatically guarantee an outcome in another. Get the full framework for interpreting them together.

What Does Bot And Referral Data Reveal About Content?

The most useful part of the session is not another list of AI search theories. Levitan walks through observed patterns across LightSite AI’s dataset and explains how marketers can use them to prioritize existing pages before commissioning more content.

For example, the presentation shows that AI attention is highly concentrated: roughly 12% of pages in the dataset absorbed about half of bot impressions. It also found a very small group of pages that were reread across a four- to six-week window accounted for a disproportionate share of crawl volume. See what repeated bot attention may tell you about a page’s value.

The webinar also compares generic blog content with useful assets such as tools, templates, support resources, and pages that answer one specific question for one specific audience. Watch the data comparison between frequently crawled content and pages that earn human visits.

Several customer examples connect those patterns to concrete changes, including improving high-intent support pages and creating focused comparison content. Learn how teams used existing AI traffic signals to choose what to improve first.

See the research findings and case studies in the full on-demand session.

How Can Marketers Turn The Signals Into An Action Plan?

The framework begins with a technical check: determine whether major AI bots can access the site. Levitan says about one-third of the websites in the dataset blocked at least one major AI bot, often because security, CDN, and marketing decisions were not aligned.

From there, marketers can identify the pages already receiving the most bot attention, compare that activity with human referrals, and look for gaps. A heavily crawled page with no human visits may call for a different response than a page that attracts both bot attention and qualified traffic.

See how to find the small group of pages carrying most of your AI presence.

Learn when to refresh an existing page instead of creating a new one.

Discover how specific answer pages, comparison pages, tools, and support content fit into the plan.

The session closes with an AI CTR decision matrix designed to connect each signal with a practical next action. Watch the full walkthrough of the decision matrix.

Questions From The AI Search Measurement Q&A

Q: Can AI Search Visibility Be Connected To Revenue?

Levitan explains which parts of the funnel can be measured with confidence, where attribution is still incomplete, and what LightSite AI has observed about conversion behavior among visitors referred by AI systems. Hear Levitan’s complete answer on AI search traffic and business outcomes.

Q: Are Some CMS Platforms Easier For AI Bots To Crawl?

The answer goes beyond WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, or Squarespace. CMS features matter, but CDN, security, and bot-management settings can override an otherwise accessible setup. Watch the CMS and infrastructure discussion.

Q: Does Crawl Behavior Predict Citations?

Levitan separates deterministic crawl observations from probabilistic citation monitoring and explains why each dataset answers a different question. Hear how he uses crawl and citation data without confusing their roles.

Q: Do Lists, Tables, Or Blog Templates Improve AI Performance?

The discussion examines whether formatting alone changes results, why page intent matters more than a URL label, and how site hierarchy can affect discoverability. Watch the full answer on formats, templates, and specific-answer content.

Watch The Full Webinar

AI search measurement is still developing, but marketers do not have to base every decision on simulated visibility. First-party bot activity, page consumption, human referrals, and AI CTR can add a performance layer to the benchmarks teams already use.

Watch New AI Search & SEO KPIs: 4 Signals That Guide Real Decisions on demand to see the complete framework, research findings, customer examples, and Q&A.

Register for access to the recording, then use the four-signal model to audit your own AI search reporting.