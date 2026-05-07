Keyword Research Has A New Strategy & It’s Getting Local Businesses Into AI Results [Webinar]

Keyword research has an expanded purpose in the world of local SEO. The keyword intent you’re already building for clients can now feed the trust signal layer that drives local AI recommendations, but only if it’s deployed in the right places.

When AI tools recommend a local business, they’re not just reading the website. They’re weighing a layer of activity around the business: how often it’s reviewed, how those reviews are responded to, how its Google Business Profile is updated, and what language is showing up across all of it. That activity is the trust signal layer, and on-page SEO alone doesn’t generate it.

Local AI recommendations pull from that activity: keyword-rich, consistent engagement tied to a business’s local presence. Reviews, review responses, and GBP posts are where the keyword intent you’ve already built needs to land. The terms your clients want to be known for have to show up on the surfaces AI is actively reading, at a cadence that signals the business is current. Most agencies finish the keyword research and stop at the website. The intent is sitting in a doc instead of working across the places AI is actually pulling from.

The research is already done. What’s missing is the deployment plan for keyword-driven trust signals: where to place each term by signal type, how to format it so it reads as natural engagement, and how to keep that activity running across every client account without burning hours on manual work.

What You’ll Learn in This Local SEO & AI Search Webinar

Where AI is pulling keyword-rich signals from: The specific sources keyword research needs to feed: reviews, responses, and GBP activity. Plus how placement inside each one influences local AI recommendations.

The specific sources keyword research needs to feed: reviews, responses, and GBP activity. Plus how placement inside each one influences local AI recommendations. How to build keyword-driven trust signals from scratch: Keyword selection, placement by signal type, and the response cadence that tells AI a business is active and relevant.

Keyword selection, placement by signal type, and the response cadence that tells AI a business is active and relevant. How to automate that activity across your full client roster: Review response automation, keyword refresh intervals, and GBP activity scheduling on a consistent weekly cadence so every account runs the same play.

What Reviewly.ai Has Learned Running This Across Local Client Rosters

The session is led by Jeff “Herschy” Schwerdt, founder and CEO of Reviewly.ai, the platform built to deploy and automate keyword-driven trust signals across local SEO accounts.

He’s not teaching this from a research lens; he’s teaching the workflow Reviewly.ai actually runs to keep review responses, GBP activity, and keyword placement on a consistent weekly cadence for every client. Expect specific signal placements, the automation cadences that are working, and the patterns showing up in local AI recommendations right now.