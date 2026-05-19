Inside AI Citation: Proven Strategies To Get Your Brand Cited

When customers ask AI a question, only a handful of sources get cited in the answer.

Which content signals does AI evaluate when selecting sources to cite?

Is your brand’s content structured to be one of them?

This is no longer a technology question; it is a brand and content strategy question. Find out exactly what earns AI citations.

Register above to watch the full on-demand session.

Learn How AI-powered Search Generates Answers

In this SEO webinar, Wayne Cichanski, VP of Search & Site Experience at iQuanti, unpacked how AI systems generate answers and what determines whether your brand’s content earns a place in them.

You’ll Learn:

How AI retrieval works : Understand the mechanics behind how AI-powered search selects and cites content, so you know exactly what you’re optimizing for.

: Understand the mechanics behind how AI-powered search selects and cites content, so you know exactly what you’re optimizing for. AI citation signals : Identify the topical authority and brand trust signals that determine whether your content earns a place in AI-generated answers.

: Identify the topical authority and brand trust signals that determine whether your content earns a place in AI-generated answers. Practical content strategies that drive citation: Walk away with specific, practical tactics for creating and restructuring content that increases your brand’s AI visibility.

From topical authority to content structure and brand trust signals, you’ll learn the mechanics of AI retrieval into clear implications for performance marketers and digital leaders.

Register above to get actionable, practitioner-level strategies for building the topical authority and content structure that AI systems reward with citations.

👆 Register above to watch the recording on your schedule.