How To Turn AI Search Visibility Data Into a GEO Strategy That Closes Citation Gaps [Webinar]

AI search is dominating the strategy conversation right now, and every SEO director is fielding the same pressure from leadership: “What’s our AI search plan?”

The instinct is to optimize everywhere: close every citation gap, refresh every page, pursue every placement. But before you reallocate budget or rebuild your GEO roadmap, there’s a more useful question to ask first:

Which AI search signals are actually driving citations for your brand, and do you have a system to act on them?

Join us for an upcoming expert webinar where we’ll dive into exactly that.

What You’ll Learn

In this webinar, Sam Garg, Founder and CEO of Writesonic, will break down what 500M+ AI conversations reveal about citation signals, and show how that data should shape your GEO execution strategy.

Specifically, you’ll walk away with:

The signals behind AI citations : which content types, sources, and placements actually get cited in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, and why it differs from traditional ranking logic

: which content types, sources, and placements actually get cited in ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini, and why it differs from traditional ranking logic A GEO prioritization framework : so you stop spreading effort equally across citation outreach, content refresh, and third-party placements, and focus on what moves the needle for your specific gaps

: so you stop spreading effort equally across citation outreach, content refresh, and third-party placements, and focus on what moves the needle for your specific gaps An execution model powered by AI agents: including free open-source tools you can deploy right away to automate GEO tasks at scale

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Why Attend?

Most SEO teams already have dashboards showing where they’re invisible in AI search. Few have a process to fix it. This session gives you both the diagnostic framework and the execution playbook to close those gaps, and the data to make the case for AI search investment internally.

Join us live to get your questions answered directly by the expert.