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How To Measure SERP Visibility When Rankings Aren’t Enough [Webinar]

Unlock the secrets of SERP visibility and learn why rank #1 does not guarantee views. Join our key SEO webinar now.

How To Measure SERP Visibility When Rankings Aren’t Enough [Webinar]

Rank #1 and still invisible?

It happens more than you’d think.

That’s why this SEO webinar is key.

Organic Visibility Isn’t What It Used to Be

SERP features, local packs, knowledge panels, featured snippets, shopping ads, now dominate significant portions of the page.

For certain intents and verticals, even the top organic result sits below the fold for most users. That means your rank doesn’t tell you whether searchers are actually seeing your brand.

STAT’s Sr. Search Scientist Tom Capper has been working through something genuinely different: pixel height data from a large-scale analysis of search results. Instead of asking “where do you rank,” he’s asking “how many pixels from the top of the SERP does your result appear — and what’s already taken up all the space above it?”

Join This SEO Webinar & Learn

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About the Speaker

Tom Capper is Sr. Search Scientist at STAT, where he leads large-scale research into search result behavior and organic performance. His work is grounded in data analysis at a scale most SEO teams don’t have access to, and this session is a direct look at his findings.

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SEJ STAFF Loren Baker Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ...