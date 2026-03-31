How To Identify Which LLM Is Actually Working For You [Webinar]

AI search is dominating the strategy conversation right now, and everyone is hearing the same thing from clients and directors: “What’s our AI search plan?”

The instinct is to optimize everywhere, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and move fast. But before you reallocate budget or rewrite your GEO roadmap, there’s a more useful question to ask first:

Which LLM is actually driving conversions in your clients’ specific industry?

Join us for an upcoming expert panel webinar where we’ll dive into exactly that.

What You’ll Learn

In this webinar, Danielle Wood, Content & Creative Manager at CallRail, and Natalie Johnson, SEO & AI Visibility Expert & Founder of SweetGlow Marketing, will break down real conversion data by LLM and show how platform-level performance should shape your GEO strategy.

Specifically, you’ll walk away with:

Conversion data by LLM platform , so you know where high-intent traffic is actually coming from in each industry

, so you know where high-intent traffic is actually coming from in each industry A clear AI prioritization framework to stop spreading GEO effort equally and concentrate it where it converts

to stop spreading GEO effort equally and concentrate it where it converts A reporting model that ties AI search activity to real business outcomes clients can see and trust

Save Your Spot

Why Attend?

You’ll finally be able to justify AI search investment; this session will give you the data and the framework to make that case and to implement the strongest, most successful AI search strategy possible.

Join us live to get your questions answered directly by the expert panel.