How To Become The AI Search Authority In Your Company [Webinar]

If you’re in an SEO role, there’s a good chance your job description quietly expanded over the last year. You’re now the de facto expert on how your company shows up in ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

Your SEO Expertise Is Already the Foundation for AI Search Authority

Getting cited in AI outputs is table stakes.

The harder question is: when an AI model speaks about your brand, is it using your content as the source? Or is it synthesizing what third parties have written about you?

For most brands right now, it’s the latter. And that’s a fundamentally different problem than SEO has dealt with before, one that requires coordination well beyond the SEO team.

What You’ll Learn in This Session

How to lead the cross-functional effort (PR, product, content) that shapes what AI models are trained to trust

How to measure “ Answer Certainty ” instead of just visibility, so you can report on outcomes that leadership actually understands

How to identify where third-party narratives are overriding your brand’s own content in AI outputs

Why your existing SEO expertise is the foundation for all of this, and how to position it that way internally

About the Speakers

Chris Sachs is VP of Client Success at seoClarity, where he works directly with enterprise SEO teams navigating the shift from traditional search to AI-driven discovery. Tania German is VP of Marketing at seoClarity, with expertise in building brand authority frameworks that translate across organic and AI search channels.

This is a tactical session for SEO managers, growth directors, and CMOs who are already in the thick of AI search and need a system, not just a framework.