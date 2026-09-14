Google Tests Paying Publishers For AI Answers Via Search Console

Google is testing a program that pays publishers when their content contributes to answers in Gemini, AI Overviews, and AI Mode, according to a Digiday report. The program runs through Search Console, and Google confirmed to the outlet that it’s an early-stage pilot.

Citing several industry sources, the report says at least dozens of publishers have been approached, though it couldn’t confirm the total.

Google described the pilot as a test of how to reward high-quality content on top of the traffic and tools it already provides, and pointed the outlet to a June post. In that June 18 post, Google said it was piloting a new way to partner with websites whose content meaningfully contributes to the “freshness and factuality” of generative AI responses through grounding. The post didn’t name the AI contribution pilot or describe its payment terms.

What Google Pays For

Help text in screenshots Digiday published with its report describes an “AI contribution pilot” that pays when content “contributes significantly” to an AI answer. The text draws the line at the generation phase, when web content can shape what the response says. It rules out anything that happens after the answer exists.

“Web content may also confirm facts or be linked to within Google’s AI after a response is generated, but those instances don’t qualify for AI contribution.”

The products covered are the Gemini app, AI Overviews, and AI Mode. That’s one more than Search Console’s generative AI performance report, which counts impressions from AI Overviews and AI Mode only.

What The Panel Shows

After a publisher agrees to the program terms, a panel for AI contributions appears in Search Console, displaying monthly earnings and some historical data. The help text explains that tracking earnings and payments are separate processes, and notes that the actual payment sent may differ from the earnings reported due to tax deductions or local payment thresholds. Anyone who joins can leave at any time from Search Console settings.

The panel doesn’t show how the number was worked out. “It’s quite black box,” one exec with knowledge of the program told the outlet.

Google’s generative AI performance reports, which rolled out to all sites worldwide on Aug. 31, show impressions from AI features but not clicks. The contribution panel shows a payout but not the usage behind it.

Two publisher execs in the pilot said what they can see so far is basic, but that testing direct payments beats waiting for referral traffic to return. Another source said the early returns have been “peanuts” next to ad revenue.

Why This Matters

Google’s contribution pilot puts a payment prompt inside a tool SEO professionals already open every day, and offers it to sites well beyond news. Google’s earlier paid programs ran through negotiated deals with news publishers.

Accepting the pilot could weaken a publisher’s hand in pushing for better terms, one publishing exec said, since Google could point to the pilot as payment it already makes. Luke Stillman, managing director of Madison and Wall, told the outlet programs like this can “provide some incremental upside for publishers while also helping Google reduce legal and reputational risk around how content is used.”

Review the program terms carefully before accepting, and consider whether the payment is worth it.

Looking Ahead

Google confirmed the AI contribution pilot to Digiday. Whether the invites reach more sites, and how many, is the next thing to watch.