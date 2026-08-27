Google Starts Rolling Out Hotel Booking In AI Mode

Google has started rolling out hotel booking through AI Mode in Search for U.S. users in English.

Users can complete eligible reservations through a “Continue on Google” flow that uses Google Pay. Google lists 10 hotel chains and online travel sites for the initial rollout.

Google is also adding flight price alerts and points or miles rates to AI Mode.

How Hotel Booking Works

Users describe their trip and hotel preferences to receive a visual list of options. Results include guest reviews and details to compare.

See an example provided by Google below:

For integrated partners, the booking list includes a “Continue on Google” option. Users can choose a room type, review the cancellation policy, and pay with Google Pay.

The hotel or booking platform is the merchant of record and handles customer service.

Initial booking platforms include Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Priceline, and Trip.com. Hotel partners include Choice Hotels International, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Flight Alerts And Rewards Pricing

Users can set up flight price tracking during an AI Mode conversation. After they confirm the route and dates, Google emails them when prices change.

See an example provided by Google below:

Google says the feature uses current prices from more than 300 partner airlines and travel sites. Tickets are still purchased through an airline or booking platform.

Flight tracking is available in more than 180 countries and territories. EEA countries and territories are excluded.

AI Mode can also show the points or miles required for supported flights and hotels. Users follow a link to the partner site to complete a redemption.

Initial support includes Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines, American Airlines, Choice Hotels, Hilton, and Wyndham. Accor, Flying Blue, Hyatt, LATAM Airlines, and Lufthansa Group are due in the coming weeks.

The points and miles feature is available across supported AI Mode locations and languages. Google notes that some features aren’t available in EEA countries and territories.

Why This Matters

Google said in November 2025 that users would eventually finish hotel and flight bookings in AI Mode. SEJ’s coverage noted that Google hadn’t provided a timeline.

At Google Marketing Live in May, the company said hotel booking would arrive in the coming months and tied it to the Universal Commerce Protocol. The new announcement calls the launch companies “integrated partners” but doesn’t say whether all use UCP.

Of the hotel and flight features Google previewed, hotel checkout is the first to begin rolling out. Flight purchases still move to external sites.

For eligible hotel reservations, users can compare options and pay inside Google. The announcement doesn’t explain how options are ordered or what reporting integrated partners receive.

Looking Ahead

Hotel booking will expand across the named partners over the coming weeks. The announcement doesn’t give a date for flight checkout in AI Mode.

It also leaves partner eligibility and booking analytics unanswered.

Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock