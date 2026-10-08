Google Completes September 2026 Spam Update After Nearly 14 Days

Google’s September 2026 spam update finished rolling out on Oct. 8, nearly 14 days after it began.

The Google Search Status Dashboard lists the update as ending at 1:00 a.m. PDT, with a note stating, “The rollout was complete as of October 8, 2026.”

I reported the launch on Sept. 24, when Google said the update applies globally and to all languages.

How The Rollout Compared

Google said at launch that the September spam update’s rollout “may take up to two weeks to complete,” and it used nearly all of that time. Google’s ranking update history lists it at 13 days and 16 hours.

This year’s three earlier spam updates took 19 hours and 30 minutes in March, 2 days and 1 hour in June, and 2 days and 16 hours in August.

The August 2025 spam update ran longer, from Aug. 26 to Sept. 22, 2025, or about 27 days.

Google’s spam updates documentation describes a spam update as a notable improvement to its automated systems for detecting spam. As of publication, neither that page nor the update’s two dashboard notes say what the September rollout addressed or why it took longer than this year’s earlier spam updates.

Early Data And Tracking Problems

On Sept. 29, Diib published early data on the rollout from 32,569 websites with connected Google Analytics. It compared each site’s share of visits from unpaid Google search on Sept. 24 through 26 with the same days a week earlier.

The median share decreased from 34% to 31%, and 10% of sites experienced a drop of half or more in their share, compared to 5% in the earlier period. Diib explains that it used the share metric because overall traffic decreased that week. It described the findings as “an early read, not a verdict” and noted that the data does not reveal which sites Google identified as spam.

According to SEOmonitor, many rank trackers in the industry showed sudden changes in rankings starting on Sept. 26, which people searching on Google didn’t see reflected. It attributes this to incomplete and incorrect results returned by Google during automated searches. Usually, updates related to spam produce changes that hold over several days and are often reflected in Search Console impressions and clicks, the company explains.

Why This Matters

With the rollout complete, Sept. 24 through Oct. 8 gives you a fixed window for comparing Search Console performance before, during, and after the update as more data becomes available. Remember, a dip during this time doesn’t automatically mean the update was the cause.

When your rank tracker suddenly shows a drop starting in late September, it’s a good idea to check Search Console first before jumping to conclusions. If the decline lasts for several days and shows up in impressions and clicks, then it carries more weight than a quick fluctuation seen on third-party charts.

Looking Ahead

Sites that experience a change after a spam update should review Google’s spam policies, as recommended in its documentation. Making revisions to the site may help improve its standing if Google’s automated systems recognize compliance over a period of months.

Featured Image: Tetiana Yurchenko/Shutterstock

Source: Google.