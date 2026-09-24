Google Rolls Out September 2026 Spam Update Globally

Google has started rolling out the September 2026 spam update, its fourth spam update of the year.

The update began Sept. 24 at 9:15 a.m. PDT, according to Google’s Search Status Dashboard. It applies globally and to all languages.

Google’s status update reads:

“Released the September 2026 spam update, which applies globally and to all languages. The rollout may take up to two weeks to complete.”

Google hasn’t provided additional details about what this update targets.

Fourth Spam Update Of 2026

The September rollout follows three spam updates earlier this year.

Google rolled out spam updates in March, June, and August. The March update took 19 hours and 30 minutes. June took 2 days and 1 hour, while August took 2 days and 16 hours.

Google gave each of the previous three spam updates a rollout window of “a few days.” For September, the company says it may take up to two weeks.

The estimate doesn’t mean the update will necessarily take the full two weeks.

Google uses spam updates for notable improvements to its automated systems for detecting search spam. Google hasn’t said whether this update targets a specific spam policy or tactic.

Why This Matters

If you notice changes in your rankings or traffic during the rollout, check your Search Console data and consider the timing.

Google says sites that see changes after a spam update should review its spam policies. Sites that violate those policies may rank lower or not appear in results at all.

Google says making changes may help a site improve if its automated systems learn over a period of months that the site complies with its spam policies.

Looking Ahead

The September spam update may take up to two weeks to complete. We’ll provide an update when the rollout is complete.

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