Google Lets You Turn Off Visible Watermarks In Gemini

Google is letting Gemini and Flow users turn off the visible watermark on AI-generated images, video, and music. The invisible SynthID watermark and C2PA metadata stay embedded either way.

What’s New

Josh Woodward, VP of Google Labs, the Gemini app, and AI Studio, announced the change in a post on X on Friday. A new Media Watermark setting lets people choose whether Gemini and Flow media carries the visible watermark.

The toggle covers three models. Nano Banana handles images, Omni handles video, and Lyria handles music. It’s rolling out over the next few days in Gemini and Flow. Support for Google Search is coming next, according to Woodward.

To use it, go to Settings > Media Watermark in Gemini and toggle it on or off. This setting will apply to all future content you create.

“We’re striking a balance here between creative control and safety,” Woodward wrote. “While the visible watermarks are now optional, invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA metadata are still being used for transparency.”

The Invisible Layer Doesn’t Move

Turning off the visible watermark doesn’t impact Google’s other AI-labeling features. Invisible SynthID watermarks and C2PA Content Credentials metadata are automatically included in every file, whether or not the visible watermark is displayed.

Google’s verification tools continue to recognize that layer. You can directly ask Gemini to verify images, videos, or audio files for a SynthID watermark, or utilize features like “About this image,” AI Mode, and Lens to analyze an image, regardless of the visible watermark settings.

“So you can still use Gemini or Search to see if an image was AI-generated,” Woodward wrote.

Google enhanced that layer further this week by open-sourcing Credentio, a C++ library introduced on Thursday. This tool lets developers verify C2PA credentials directly within their applications, eliminating the need to send files to Google’s servers. Google mentions that this code is already utilized in nearly 40 of its own C2PA-conformant products.

Where The Toggle Won’t Appear

Woodward said the option isn’t available everywhere, as it won’t show in countries requiring legally mandated visible watermarks.

Google has not yet provided a specific list of countries for the new Gemini toggle. However, its current Flow help page already shows the same restrictions for video. If you create videos from India, South Korea, or Vietnam, you’ll see a watermark, indicating that the Gemini toggle likely functions similarly in these regions. Still, Google’s help pages for the new setting were unavailable at publication.

Why This Matters

Images and videos no longer need to have a visible watermark, but that doesn’t mean the file can’t be traced. SynthID and C2PA still accompany everything Gemini creates, and anyone can easily ask Gemini directly or use Search tools like “About this image” to find out where a file originated. Turning off the toggle is just a visual change.

Looking Ahead

Support for the watermark toggle in Google Search is on the way, but Woodward has not provided a specific date or details on how it will work there.

Featured Image: FotoField/Shutterstock