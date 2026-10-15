Google Puts Inline Links Higher In More AI Search Responses

Google is updating how links will be presented in both AI Mode and AI Overviews. The search engine has announced five changes. First, it will display inline links more frequently higher up in response listings. Second, it plans to start testing a section at the top of certain responses with links to official sites about a specific task.

Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management, described five updates in a blog post. Google is also expanding its carousels for timely articles, which highlight a user’s Preferred Sources, to more locations and languages. This week, it started testing creator and publisher names on AI Mode video results that link to Search profiles.

Changes To Links Inside AI Responses

Google reports having “made continued and substantial increases to the presence of inline links” in its A.I. experiences. Inline links are now being placed above where they were previously located in a greater number of instances. However, the post doesn’t give information related to the actual size of this increase.

As part of my coverage of the previous May update, I discussed how Google had stated that users could expect to see more inline links displayed directly next to the relevant text in their AI-generated responses.

In addition, Google announced that it will be testing a new display format for its AI-powered Search experience that includes task-based searches (that have limited resources available), i.e., when there are only one or two official sources of information. In these cases, the results from those official sources would be listed at the very beginning of the response (at the top). Additionally, Google would provide context as to why each individual link is a good resource.

See an example of the official-site links in the screenshot below.

The links at the end of some AI responses are also getting image thumbnails and a design Google describes as more clickable. In May, the company said it would start showing suggestions at the end of many AI responses, linking to articles on other facets of a topic.

See an example of the related-article links and thumbnails in the screenshot below.

Carousels For Timely Articles Expand

Google is starting to roll out its carousels for timely articles in AI Search to more locations and languages. The post doesn’t name them.

I wrote back in May that Google was going to add a carousel for some search results regarding a developing topic, and this carousel would highlight the user’s Preferred Sources.

See an example of the article carousel in the screenshot below.

Preferred Sources is a feature that allows users to select the websites they’d like to see more of when searching. The post states that the number of people using Preferred Sources has increased to more than seven times what it was at the beginning of the year. No user count is provided in the post as well as no explanation of how Google measured the increase.

Search Profile Links In AI Mode

This week, Google began testing a way in AI Mode for users to click on the name of a content creator or publisher within a video result listing, which will allow the user to access the creator’s or publisher’s Search profile.

In June, Google introduced Search profiles, which are essentially profiles that bring together content created by a content creator/publisher, including their articles, videos and social media posts. According to Google’s blog about launching Search profiles, users can access a profile by either clicking on a knowledge panel when searching via mobile, finding a creator or publisher name in Discover, or directly accessing a URL.

When I checked Google’s Help Page regarding how to set up a Search profile on Oct. 15 in the morning hours, it listed the knowledge panels and Discover as locations where users may be able to find your profile and did not list AI Mode as one of those possible options. In addition, according to Google’s Help Page, the Search profile was available in the US, Canada and India to content creators/publishers with at least 10,000 followers on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or TikTok. However, users who want to establish a Search profile must use a Google Account owned by someone 18 years of age or older.

Why This Matters

As the number of carousel options for timely content grows, when a reader has added your site as a Preferred Source, they’ll also be able to find it highlighted in more search results from the AI Search feature. According to Google’s Documentation on Preferred Sources, your site needs to be included in Search generative AI features in Search Console. This is needed to qualify as a Preferred Source in both AI Mode and AI Overviews. Additionally, according to this documentation, there is a button and a deep link that will allow you to ask readers to add your site.

Because Search Console assigns all links within each AI Overview the overview’s one position in search results, moving an inline link further up in the response does not alone change the inline link’s reported position.

Looking Ahead

Google’s planned section for official pages and its AI Mode profile links are both being tested, and the post doesn’t say when either might expand. The carousel expansion is starting now, so be sure to check AI Search results in the locations and languages you serve to see when it becomes available.

Source: Google.