Google Gemini Business Profile Tools Are Coming To Workspace

Google says businesses that manage their Business Profile with a Google Workspace account are getting access to Gemini’s profile tools. Its latest Small Business Bulletin says that access is rolling out now.

In contrast to the bulletin, Google’s help page regarding the Gemini connection shows work accounts still can’t be used. Google has removed the exclusion for the European Economic Area and the U.K. from the list of unsupported areas since Oct. 13.

Lisa Landsman, Google’s Head of Industry Engagement & SMB Success, posted the bulletin in the Business Profile Community on Nov. 5.

The same bulletin states that businesses who have established a chat option on their Business Profile now display a “Message” button next to the “Call” button on their Google Maps listings on both Android and iOS devices. Businesses may choose to provide a link to customers to send messages via WhatsApp. However, a dead link or unread inbox now sits in one of the top buttons displayed when a customer clicks on your Google Maps listing.

Gemini Access For Workspace Accounts

The bulletin labels Workspace access “rolling out now” for the Business Profile connection Google announced in June. Instead of an individual Gmail account, businesses can soon use a corporate Workspace email to link a verified Business Profile (through Gemini), Google says. Currently, a Workspace admin needs to enable Gemini app access within the Admin console before employees will be able to link.

Owners can also upload photos and videos into Gemini chat directly from a device or from Google Photos, Google says, allowing them to add images to their Business Profile photo or create new posts. Examples of prompts include setting your special hours for Black Friday.

The help center indicates that as of Nov. 6 owners need to log in using a personal Google Account, and it also states, “For now, this feature isn’t available if you sign in with a work or school Google Account.” Additionally, the media section does describe how users can upload images from a public URL, but it doesn’t indicate that users can load files from their device.

A previously archived version of the same help page dated Oct. 13 shows that at that time the Gemini connection was not available in the European Economic Area (EEA), nor the United Kingdom; in addition, 12 different languages were supported. However, the current help page does not list either restriction; it simply states, “Available wherever the Gemini web app is supported.” The most recent edition of Google’s newsletter does not address any region or language restrictions.

Google still restricts linking to an owner or manager of a single verified Business Profile, and only through the Gemini web app.

Message Button Next To Call On Maps

Landsman noted that Google has moved the Business Profile Message button higher up on Google Maps listings:

We’ve expanded the feature so customers on both Android and iOS can now find a prominent Message button right next to “Call” on your Google Maps listing. Previously, finding chat on Maps required scrolling deep down into your profile. Now, whether a customer views your profile, opens the expanded header, or uses the bottom action bar, messaging is front and center.

Tapping the button sends customers to the chat option the business has set up, including WhatsApp and text, according to the newsletter. Google’s chat help page lists those two options and says a profile with both set shows customers only the text option. The same page says chat options are available in select regions, without naming them, and might not be available for every profile.

Hours From A Written Description

Business Profile’s hours editor now has a “Generate hours” section, where owners type their schedule in plain language and Google fills in the hours fields. Google’s examples include appointment-only days and a lunch closing.

Google’s hours help page explains that the tool is available in select regions and languages, and owners can review and edit the generated hours before saving them.

Restaurant And Appeals Changes Already Live

Restaurants may turn off certain third-party ordering services by using the Business Profile dashboard (as I reported on Oct. 28). According to Google’s ordering help page, an order service is only hidden entirely when it’s turned off for both pickup and delivery.

In addition to Vegetarian and Vegan labels, there is a menu tag option for Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free labels. In addition, there are Kosher and Halal labeling options, which according to Google should only be used where certified.

Before submitting an appeal, you can upload supporting documentation into the appeals tool. As stated in Google’s help page, evidence is optional, and you can only submit an appeal once.

Why This Matters

Currently, the Gemini connection doesn’t work for your agency’s multiple client profiles with a single login; you have to be managing just one verified profile. As of the new help page (that doesn’t exclude businesses in the EEA and the U.K.), businesses in these regions can check if they see their connection.

Before the holiday rush, send a test message through the chat link on every profile you manage.

Looking Ahead

Google’s bulletin doesn’t specify when Workspace access will reach every account. Keep an eye on the Gemini help page for updates to its personal-account rule or one-profile limit.

Featured Image: arda savasciogullari/Shutterstock