Google Expands Ads In AI Mode To 10+ Countries, Adds Multiturn Ads

Google is expanding ads in AI Mode to more than 10 new countries in English while launching multiturn ads for follow-up queries in the U.S.

Google shared the update from its official Google Ads X account on November 9, following an earlier LinkedIn post from Dan Taylor noting plans to bring ads in AI Mode to additional countries in Q4.

Eligible campaigns can already participate, though advertisers still can’t see AI Mode performance separately in Google Ads.

Here’s what’s changing, how conversational placements work, and what you need to know when clients ask about AI Mode reporting.

Where Ads In AI Mode Are Expanding

Google’s October announcement named 10 additional countries where ads in AI Mode are expanding:

Australia

Canada

India

Kenya

Malaysia

New Zealand

Nigeria

Pakistan

Phillippines

Singapore

The expansion currently supports English. Google also announced plans to bring ads in AI Mode to Brazil, Mexico, and the United Kingdom in Q4 2026. Those markets were listed as upcoming rather than part of the initial rollout.

Google’s availability documentation notes that Pakistan supports text ads only.

Multiturn ads are launching in the U.S., allowing ads to appear on follow-up questions within an AI Mode conversation. Google hasn’t announced when those placements will expand outside the U.S.

How Ads Work Across Follow-Up Questions In AI Mode

Google describes AI Mode as a search experience for questions involving exploration, reasoning, or complex comparisons. Users can ask a detailed question an dcontinue with follow-ups as they work through their options.

AI Mode may use “query fan-out,” issuing related searches across subtopics and data sources to develop a response.

With multiturn ads, Google can show an ad during those follow-up exchanges when the conversation has commercial relevance.

According to Google’s advertiser documentation, ads can match directly to a search query or draw on context from both the question and AI response. An exploratory question can then create an advertising opportunity even when the user hasn’t searched for a specific product.

In his LinkedIn update, Taylor noted that people are asking longer, more detailed, and exploratory questions in AI Mode, and described many of those interactions as upper-funnel queries that carry commercial intent.

For advertisers, that means ads may reach people still comparing approaches or deciding what they need. A longer question or another follow-up does not, on its own, indicate that someone is ready to buy.

What This Means For Advertisers And Client Reporting

As ads in AI Mode expand, clients will likely ask whether their campaigns are appearing there and how those ads perform.

In my view, the most important thing for agency and in-house teams to communicate right now is that reporting is limited, and you can’t separate out AI Mode performance granularly.

Google’s reporting documentation confirms that AI Mode impressions, clicks, conversions, and costs are included in standard campaign reporting. Search terms are also combined with other traffic, without a separate AI Mode breakdown. That prevents advertisers from calculating an AI Mode-specific CPA or ROAS.

Google’s keyword prioritization documentation also says reported search terms for experiences including AI Mode may approximate the user’s intent. Advertisers should not assume they are seeing the exact question someone entered.

Teams can still review those terms for relevance, compare conversion performance, and check lead quality. If results change after the rollout, though, the timing alone can’t directly establish that AI Mode caused it.

When clients ask how AI Mode ads are performing, advertisers can explain that those results are included in campaign totals. Google Ads doesn’t report them separately, so teams can’t show how much spend or how many conversions came from AI Mode.

AI Mode Expansion Leaves Advertisers With A Reporting Gap

Google is adding countries and follow-up placements without giving advertisers a separate view of their results.

That leaves teams answering questions about AI Mode with campaign-level data. A campaign could improve overall while AI Mode underperforms, or the reverse, and the combined totals wouldn’t show that granularity.

Separate reporting would help advertisers understand which searches and placements are producing sales or qualified leads. Until Google provides it, teams can explain how their campaigns qualify for AI Mode, but can’t necessarily tell clients what those placements contributed to.

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