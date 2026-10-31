Google Opens Connected Apps Preview For AI Mode & Gemini

Google opened a preview of its Connected Apps Platform. Developers can apply for access, and apps Google approves can run inside AI Mode in Search and in the Gemini app.

Google announced the platform on Oct. 28. Robby Stein, VP of Product, Google Search, posted on X Thursday that Google “just opened the public preview.”

When I covered connected apps coming to AI Mode in July, Google hadn’t said how an application gets added to the group of applications that AI Mode could pass work to. Developer documentation has been made available and outlines the path as well as what the policy for the platform is regarding how one app can try to get selected over another.

How Developers Get Apps Into Search And Gemini

The developer connects their application to the platform via a remote MCP server (MCP stands for Model Context Protocol, which is the open-standard communication protocol used by AI models in conjunction with external tools) or through AppFunctions, referred to as Android MCP by Google. Google states that using an MCP server provides access to Gemini and Search users on web, Android, and iOS, while the Android MCP route provides access to Gemini users on Android.

The registration process occurs via Google Connected Console. Upon registering the developer will select a category for each of their applications, which establishes the minimum capabilities that the application must have and cannot be altered after registration, according to the Prerequisites Page. In addition to selecting a category for the application, developers will be required to identify a minimum of three capabilities that will be shown to users when determining if they want to connect the application.

The console also asks where each app should be available, by country, language, and Google product. Google reviews and tests each app before it can be published. For apps that need people to sign in, developers must give Google test accounts with sample data, and Google says an app it can’t fully test may be rejected.

What Google Says About Getting Chosen

Google’s Connected Apps policy says an app can’t reference other tools or create rules for when other tools should be used. In the same list, the policy says connected apps must not:

“deceive or influence the model into performing an adverse action or behavior; for example, using overly broad or deceptive capability descriptions to influence the model into selecting the Connected App over another Connected App.”

Google’s MCP server guide says AI models rely on a server’s instructions “to recognize when to delegate tasks to your server,” and recommends clear instructions so requests route accurately.

This policy excludes ads and promotional materials from other companies within the integration. Apps are allowed to include their own brand information as part of the application. If developers do violate this policy, Google will have the ability to reject the app; suspend access to the app; remove the app from their platform; or suspend/terminate the developer’s account.

On the users’ end, according to Google’s Search help page, when people use AI Mode it may default to the last app they used to complete a task. Users are able to specify a different app to be included with their request. Additionally, they can submit a general search query and then choose from a list of available applications.

What’s In Search Today

There are now connected apps for Search that operate in AI Mode within the United States, specifically in English. The apps listed on the Google help page are Instacart, Canva, YouTube Music, Yahoo Fantasy Football and Sleeper Fantasy Football.

Google has launched over 50 connected apps across Search and Gemini, and states that once a developer puts an app live, they will be able to view traffic, latency and error rates, according to Google’s blog post.

Why This Matters

Applicants are able to file an application as well as have their apps reviewed for inclusion in AI Mode using a formal written policy created by Google.

Google’s guide also states that the model goes by your app’s server instructions (e.g., which tasks your app can handle) when deciding whether to pass it a task. Under Google’s policy, an app can’t make overly broad or false claims about what it does in order to trick the model into choosing it over other apps.

Looking Ahead

As part of its phased roll-out of access to the platform, Google also stated that additional developers, geographic markets, and Google products would be added in the next few months. The coming weeks will see apps from partner companies (including Adobe, Experian, Localiza and Peloton) that are currently available on Gemini become available on Search, as well as a new integration with Calm for both Search and Gemini.

Google Search Advocate John Mueller wrote in a LinkedIn comment that he’s excited about connected apps as a search platform, while calling it “still extremely early.” He noted that he doesn’t work on the product.

Source: Google.