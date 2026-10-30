If I send an agent to buy something for me from the Shopify catalog, is it finding the best possible product for me, or the product that will make whoever is behind the agent the most money? As of Oct. 27, 2026, Shopify’s documentation gives the agent a reason to work for two others besides me: the company that built it, and Shop, Shopify’s app and website.

Shopify Pays The Company Behind An AI Agent A Commission On Promoted Products

Shopify mixes products that pay a commission into the search results its catalog gives AI agents. It calls them promoted placements. When a shopper buys one, Shopify pays the company behind the agent (Shopify calls it the developer) 0.3% of the order.

Stores can pay more. If a store runs Shop Campaigns, Shopify’s paid promotion program, and turns on external platforms, Shopify turns the store’s campaign “into a commission” on top of the 0.3%. In search results, the total comes back with the product, next to its price, rating, and review count. Shopify’s example shows 1.5% on one product.

The Extra Commission Pays Only When The Shopper Buys In Shop, Not On The Store’s Website

Shopify pays the store’s extra commission “only when the buyer completes the purchase in Shop, either in the Shop mobile app or on shop.com.” For those products, the links the agent gets point to shop.com, not to the store’s website. A sale on the store’s website earns only the 0.3%.

So the agent has a reason to pick the product that pays its developer more, and a reason to send me to Shop to buy it. Shopify’s documentation doesn’t say whether a bigger commission also moves a product up the list.

In my test, two Claude models went with the numbers they were given: at their default settings they picked a water bottle listed with 447,221 reviews 84 times out of 100, when the store’s product page showed 6,537. I haven’t tested a commission number. What an agent does with one depends on its model and on what its developer tells it.

Shopify Asks Developers To Label Promoted Products, And Leaves The Wording To Them

Shopify asks developers to label promoted products, to say they may earn a commission, and to make that clear “before buyers act on a promoted result.” It points to US FTC rules on paid relationships and to EU and UK rules on ads and sponsored content, and leaves the exact wording to the developer.

The FTC, EU, and U.K. rules were written for ads and paid recommendations. The FTC’s endorsement guides say a paid connection behind a recommendation has to be disclosed when people wouldn’t expect it. The closest EU rule I found bans search results that hide “payment specifically for achieving higher ranking” (Directive 2019/2161). An agent picking one product isn’t clearly a recommendation in the FTC’s sense or a search result in the EU’s, and a commission on a sale isn’t clearly payment for a higher ranking. I’m not a lawyer, and I know of no ruling either way.

Shopify Stores Can Wait, Because The Extra Commission Is US-Only And Still A Preview

Shopify calls promoted placements a Developer Preview, which developers join from a waitlist, by invitation. The extra commission applies only to products in an active U.S. campaign, in USD. Shopify’s documentation doesn’t name any developer that has joined. Developers outside the program get ordinary results, so I can’t see promoted products from the outside either. Shopify says the details “are not final and might change”.

What I’d watch is whether Shopify says a bigger commission moves a product up the list, and whether any agent tells the shopper what it earns and where it is sending them to buy.

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This post was originally published on No Hacks.

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