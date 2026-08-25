Google Brings Developing-Topic Link Carousels To AI Mode

Google has brought its developing-topic link carousels to AI Mode, giving timely articles a prominent placement within some AI-generated responses.

Robby Stein, VP of Product for Google Search, announced the availability Tuesday in a post on X.

Stein wrote:

“Now live in AI Mode (already in AI Overviews): link carousels for developing topics.”

For some searches about a developing topic, Google can show a horizontal row of article links between sections of the AI-generated response.

Stein shared an example for a query about recently discovered gold bars in Belgium. As shown in the post below, three article cards appear near the top of the response, each with an image, a headline, a source, and a publication date.

Our goal with AI Search is to make it easy to connect with original coverage and a range of perspectives. Now live in AI Mode (already in AI Overviews): link carousels for developing topics. Ask about something that's trending and you’ll see links to relevant articles, webpages… pic.twitter.com/SkJvceFuZh — Robby Stein (@rmstein) August 25, 2026

Background

Google first introduced the developing-topic carousel in May as part of an update focused on connecting AI Search users with original reporting and different perspectives.

At the time, Google said some developing-topic searches would show initial context followed by a prominent carousel of timely articles. Preferred Sources can also be highlighted within the carousel.

Previous SEJ coverage noted the new carousel alongside Google’s expansion of Preferred Sources into AI Overviews and AI Mode. The May announcement, however, didn’t provide a separate availability date for the developing-topic carousel in AI Mode.

Google said last week that more than 600,000 unique sources have now been selected as Preferred Sources, up from more than 345,000 in May.

Why This Matters

The carousel creates a larger visual link placement inside AI Mode than the smaller citations attached to generated text, which may increase clicks or make impressions more visible.

There’s no guarantee it will always appear for developing-topic coverage, as Google says the carousel appears for only some searches.

AI Mode links can generate Search Console impressions and clicks, though there’s currently no filter for isolating this particular carousel.

Looking Ahead

Stein’s announcement confirms the developing-topic format has reached both of Google’s main generative Search experiences.

Google has also said it’s continuing to test different link designs inside AI experiences. The company hasn’t said whether the developing-topic carousel will expand to more query types.

Featured Image: Nwz/Shutterstock