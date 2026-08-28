Google Answers If Updates Come With Actionable SEO Signals

Google’s John Mueller answered whether its named updates signal that there are actionable signals at the page or site level. It’s a good question because a named update does signal that there’s something important happening at a scale where it would be noticeable, and if so, what’s actionable for SEOs?

Named Updates

Google literally changes something in search every day, from minor improvements to just the quotidian changes related to trends, website changes, and tests.

Then there are named updates. Google has said in the past that core updates are the ones where enough changes are made that they will be noticeable or may affect a large amount of sites.

On the speculative side, they could be a signal that a change on the back end occurred, like a new algorithm that improves rankings or how quality is measured. Google rarely mentions these kinds of changes.

@shahramseo.com asked the following question on Bluesky:

“Hey @johnmu.com, when Google names an update publicly (like “August spam update” or a core update), is that meant to give site owners any actionable signal at the page or site level, or is it purely a timing/transparency notice with no specific action expected from webmasters?”

Google’s John Mueller answered:

“This is primarily transparency for site owners. If there’s something actionable for site owners to do, we’ll publish that in our policies, help center, documentation, and blog independently — usually well in advance of any changes in our systems.”

The Speculative Questions

What was notable about Mueller’s answer is that he says that he says that anything actionable will come with an update to their policies. Yet the announcement did not mention anything.

Days after the spam update was over, Google published an update to their site reputation abuse policy, could that have something to do with the spam update? It may or may not be but it certainly was not a part of the spam update announcement.

Many SEOs are reporting that the recently concluded spam update had a component related to AI-generated content.

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