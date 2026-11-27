Retailers using standard Shopping campaigns can now schedule a lower Target ROAS and, if they choose, add extra daily budget for a 3- to 14-day sale with Promotion Mode, according to Google’s updated help page.

The page says Promotion Mode is supported for “standard Search, Shopping, and Performance Max campaigns” and is in an open beta.

Shopping wasn’t part of the beta at launch. Google’s June 15 announcement said, “This beta is available for Search and Performance Max campaigns.” SEJ’s Brooke Osmundson reported the beta that day.

As of Nov. 27, the page in several other languages, including German, French and Spanish, still lists only Search and Performance Max, and the English page doesn’t say when Shopping support was added.

How Promotion Mode Works In Shopping Campaigns

The Target ROAS for a campaign will be lowered by a tolerance of 5% to 90% in Promotion Mode. In the page’s example, a Target ROAS of 500% with a 20% tolerance would equal a new Target ROAS of 400%.

You may add an extra amount to spend each day above your baseline on an average daily budget; however, this isn’t available on a campaign total budget. To increase spending on a campaign total budget during a promotion, you’ll need to raise the total manually.

Google’s June launch example shows where advertisers set promotion dates, Target ROAS tolerance, and the optional extra daily budget.

Target ROAS bidding must be enabled at the campaign level. Portfolio bid strategies and shared budgets are not currently supported. Campaigns which have run experiments previously are also unable to use Promotion Mode.

Regardless of whether Exploration has been toggled on for a campaign, Smart Bidding Exploration will automatically be on while it’s running in Promotion Mode. When Exploration is enabled before a campaign enters Promotion Mode, the two settings’ tolerances will be combined. In Google’s example, 20% plus 20% makes 40%.

Performance Max And Reporting

In Performance Max campaigns running Promotion Mode, Google’s help documentation explains that Smart Bidding Exploration “applies to both Search and Shopping inventory” as well as text and Shopping ads. However, if a campaign is largely serving on other networks, you may see less impact from this Smart Bidding feature. The page’s translations into various languages still say that the exploration begins with only Search inventory.

The English version also details where an active promotion is shown (campaign settings, campaign tables, the Seasonality Adjustment menu and the bid strategy and budget reports) and says these changes are being rolled out incrementally and may not be available in all accounts at this time.

Why This Matters

Retailers that lower Shopping targets and raise daily budgets manually during a sale can schedule these changes in advance and have them revert once the sale has concluded.

As for timing, Google’s page says new campaigns should be created at least 48 hours in advance of a promotion’s start date, and existing campaigns should operate for at least one complete conversion cycle on a daily budget before turning on Promotion Mode. After an active promotion begins, its start date cannot be modified, and changes to the Target ROAS and average daily budget will need to be done through the Promotion Mode settings. Further, Google recommends avoiding CPC bid caps and suggests allowing 1-2 conversion cycles once a promotion ends for Smart Bidding to adjust to large target or budget changes.

Looking Ahead

When measuring results from a Promotion Mode sale, Google says to account for the lowered target in the bid strategy report. A promotion can be ended early, and once it’s running, its end date can move as long as the whole promotion stays within 14 days.

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