Graphite flagged 55% of the users who gave an opinion of an AEO tool across 54 subreddits this year as likely working for or promoting a marketing software product.

Among the users it didn’t flag, the accuracy of visibility scores drew more unfavorable opinions than any other product feature.

The growth agency picked subreddits where AEO comes up regularly and found 5,990 posts and 25,392 comments from January through September that mention a tool. OpenAI language models labeled the mentions, the opinions and the likely promoters.

The agency helps companies with AEO and SEO and says it doesn’t sell AEO tools or accept payment to be mentioned. Its CEO, Ethan Smith, is an investor in Peec AI, one of three tools tied for the highest score in the analysis.

How Likely Promoters Were Flagged

Graphite flagged 1,298 of the 2,365 Reddit users who gave an opinion of an AEO tool or a marketing platform’s AEO features.

A user was flagged when the agency’s model put the chance at 50% or more that their posts promoted a marketing product they build, own, work for, sell or partner with. That includes SEO, AEO, sales and web analytics tools. An agency’s description of its own client work did not constitute promotion.

To test the model, the company manually inspected 43 of the users it had flagged. Ultimately, 12% of them disclosed being promoters, while 62% were found to have promoted a product but failed to identify themselves as such; the remaining ones were judged non-promoters. The write-up also says that some of the models’ labeling decisions could be incorrect.

What The Promotion Looked Like

Four types of likely promoter Reddit accounts were identified. Each type exhibited a pattern across several posts or comments.

One account was used to recommend the same lesser-known tracking service on eight posts and comments. In January this user claimed that they switched from a competitor, and 11 days later they commented about possibly purchasing the product.

Another account made reference to a little-known product in four comments with well-known tracking services over the course of eight days.

A third account posted three separate times for the same product within 12 minutes.

Over six weeks, 38 accounts recommended the same product in 52 comments, each using the phrase “from what I’ve read” in its recommendation. That phrase appears with any other tool no more than twice.

Accuracy Topped The Feature Complaints

Of the opinions regarding the accuracy of AEO tools from users who weren’t flagged, 143 were negative while 27 had positive views. No other feature elicited as many negative opinions. These users provided opinions on 44 tools, for a total of 1,557 opinions.

Graphite’s chart compares praise and criticism across features after excluding opinions from users it flagged as likely promoters.

Chart from Graphite’s analysis of Reddit, January–September 2026.

According to the write-up, users frequently view visibility scores as estimates due to variation in AI answers among different runs, locations and users. Several have advised fellow users to “treat them as trend, not truth” and to verify the information through manual review.

The citation data, or the citations used by AI systems as source material for their answers, was generally viewed positively by users. Price received more user opinions than any other attribute and most of those opinions were negative, at 182 negative versus 98 positive.

The agency also evaluated the 11 tools which generated sufficient opinions using a 0-100 point scale; a score of 50 represented neutral. Each of the 11 tools scored between 54 and 66 points. The authors also said the ranges around many of the tools’ scores overlapped and therefore, the differences in scores could lack statistical significance.

Why This Matters

Graphite’s count puts a number on how many Reddit users weighing in on AEO tools may be promoting marketing software. Before a tool recommended on Reddit goes on your shortlist, check the account’s history for repeat plugs and a story that changes from post to post.

Looking Ahead

Graphite’s tool scores reflect opinions from January through September, and the company says their order could change as more opinions come in. Complaints about the accuracy of visibility scores give you something to test before renewing. Run a sample of your tracked prompts by hand and compare the results with the tool’s numbers.

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