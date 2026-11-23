Over the last few months, I have been quietly building something I call Marie’s Brain – a private AI co-pilot grounded in my hand-curated Open Knowledge Format (OKF) library of Search and AI research.

Recently, I switched the tool over to Google’s new Gemini 4 Hydrogen model. After using it for a while, though, I had a nagging feeling: Is Hydrogen actually producing better answers than Gemini 3.8 Flash, or am I just assuming newer means better?

Instead of guessing, I decided to run a real blind taste test – and threw Gemini 4 Neon into the mix too.

You can actually try the exact same six-question blind test yourself here (columns A, B, and C are shuffled on every question, and there is a button at the top to reveal how I voted and the real token costs).

Surprise 1: Our First Test Exposed A Prompt Problem

Before I even finished reading the first round of blind outputs, one thing jumped out immediately: The answers were way too long.

My Brain had been defaulting to Detailed mode with no word ceiling. When we checked the API logs, we discovered something wild: Gemini 4 Hydrogen was going into an over-eager research loop, reading an average of 21 OKF files per question, taking 68 seconds, writing 1,600-word essays, and costing $0.44 per prompt – actually more expensive per turn than Gemini 4 Neon!

On top of that, some answers were dropping internal Google engineering jargon (like MAGIT and FastSearch) that a busy business owner does not need to wade through just to figure out why their clicks dropped.

So before doing my real blind vote, I made three quick upgrades to how Marie’s Brain works:

Switched the default to Concise mode (~180-280 words) so answers read like a quick, practical call with me (users can still toggle Detailed anytime).

so answers read like a quick, practical call with me (users can still toggle Detailed anytime). Capped tool lookups to 1-2 targeted OKF files per turn so the model stays fast and focused.

to 1-2 targeted OKF files per turn so the model stays fast and focused. Banned internal Google patent codenames unless someone specifically asks how Google’s internal systems work.

Then we re-ran the exact same six real-world SEO and AI Search questions – covering AI Overviews and traffic drops, whether to delete or rewrite informational posts, Main Content on commercial buyer’s guides, pruning thin location pages, agent readiness and /llms.txt , and a realistic five-hour-a-week plan that skips GEO distractions – across Gemini 3.8 Flash, Gemini 4 Hydrogen, and Gemini 4 Neon.

My Blind Result: 5 Out Of 6 For Gemini 4 Neon

With the model names hidden and the columns randomized, I read all 18 answers and picked a winner on every prompt.

When I hit reveal, the result wasn’t even close:

Gemini 4 Neon: 5 / 6

5 / 6 Gemini 4 Hydrogen: 1 / 6

1 / 6 Gemini 3.8 Flash: 0 / 6

What stood out to me about Neon wasn’t that it had more facts – all three models pulled from the exact same OKF files. It was how it communicated. Neon’s answers felt more like a smart human thinking through a problem rather than a predictable AI response. I genuinely enjoyed reading them, and I immediately understood what they were trying to get across.

What Does Gemini 4 Neon Actually Cost?

Of course, better answers only matter if the economics make sense. Here are the real numbers from our live Concise-mode runs (using real Gemini API usageMetadata , including thinking tokens, at conservative uncached list rates):

Model Avg Speed Avg Length Est. Cost / Turn Est. Cost / 1,000 Turns Gemini 3.8 Flash 11.6s 292 words $0.0455 $45.46 (~$91 in Jan 2027) Gemini 4 Hydrogen 12.8s 239 words $0.0928 $92.82 Gemini 4 Neon (5/6 Winner) 70.8s 275 words $0.1908 $190.79

Note on Neon’s speed: That 70.8s average was skewed by one single 3.5-minute API queue spike during testing; typical Neon replies ran 18 to 40 seconds (with text streaming on screen as it writes).

At first glance, $191 vs. $93 per 1,000 prompts sounds like a big jump (about 10 cents extra per prompt). But when I mapped that against realistic full-month usage paces extrapolated from my early active users, here is what the extra cost per user looks like:

Steady user (~50 prompts/month): +$4.90/month extra for Neon ($9.54 vs. $4.64).

+$4.90/month extra for Neon ($9.54 vs. $4.64). Active user (~125 prompts/month): +$12.25/month extra for Neon ($23.85 vs. $11.60).

+$12.25/month extra for Neon ($23.85 vs. $11.60). Heavy power user (~300 prompts/month): +$29.39/month extra for Neon ($57.24 vs. $27.85 uncached).

And those are conservative uncached estimates. Because every turn references the same ~55,000-token OKF Master Index, Gemini 4 Neon’s implicit context caching discounts repeated input tokens across multi-turn chats, bringing real-world bills noticeably lower.

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