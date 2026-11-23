Over the last few months, I have been quietly building something I call Marie’s Brain – a private AI co-pilot grounded in my hand-curated Open Knowledge Format (OKF) library of Search and AI research.
Recently, I switched the tool over to Google’s new Gemini 4 Hydrogen model. After using it for a while, though, I had a nagging feeling: Is Hydrogen actually producing better answers than Gemini 3.8 Flash, or am I just assuming newer means better?
Instead of guessing, I decided to run a real blind taste test – and threw Gemini 4 Neon into the mix too.
You can actually try the exact same six-question blind test yourself here (columns A, B, and C are shuffled on every question, and there is a button at the top to reveal how I voted and the real token costs).
Surprise 1: Our First Test Exposed A Prompt Problem
Before I even finished reading the first round of blind outputs, one thing jumped out immediately: The answers were way too long.
My Brain had been defaulting to Detailed mode with no word ceiling. When we checked the API logs, we discovered something wild: Gemini 4 Hydrogen was going into an over-eager research loop, reading an average of 21 OKF files per question, taking 68 seconds, writing 1,600-word essays, and costing $0.44 per prompt – actually more expensive per turn than Gemini 4 Neon!
On top of that, some answers were dropping internal Google engineering jargon (like MAGIT and FastSearch) that a busy business owner does not need to wade through just to figure out why their clicks dropped.
So before doing my real blind vote, I made three quick upgrades to how Marie’s Brain works:
- Switched the default to Concise mode (~180-280 words) so answers read like a quick, practical call with me (users can still toggle Detailed anytime).
- Capped tool lookups to 1-2 targeted OKF files per turn so the model stays fast and focused.
- Banned internal Google patent codenames unless someone specifically asks how Google’s internal systems work.
Then we re-ran the exact same six real-world SEO and AI Search questions – covering AI Overviews and traffic drops, whether to delete or rewrite informational posts, Main Content on commercial buyer’s guides, pruning thin location pages, agent readiness and
/llms.txt, and a realistic five-hour-a-week plan that skips GEO distractions – across Gemini 3.8 Flash, Gemini 4 Hydrogen, and Gemini 4 Neon.
My Blind Result: 5 Out Of 6 For Gemini 4 Neon
With the model names hidden and the columns randomized, I read all 18 answers and picked a winner on every prompt.
When I hit reveal, the result wasn’t even close:
- Gemini 4 Neon: 5 / 6
- Gemini 4 Hydrogen: 1 / 6
- Gemini 3.8 Flash: 0 / 6
What stood out to me about Neon wasn’t that it had more facts – all three models pulled from the exact same OKF files. It was how it communicated. Neon’s answers felt more like a smart human thinking through a problem rather than a predictable AI response. I genuinely enjoyed reading them, and I immediately understood what they were trying to get across.
What Does Gemini 4 Neon Actually Cost?
Of course, better answers only matter if the economics make sense. Here are the real numbers from our live Concise-mode runs (using real Gemini API
usageMetadata, including thinking tokens, at conservative uncached list rates):
|Model
|Avg Speed
|Avg Length
|Est. Cost / Turn
|Est. Cost / 1,000 Turns
|Gemini 3.8 Flash
|11.6s
|292 words
|$0.0455
|$45.46 (~$91 in Jan 2027)
|Gemini 4 Hydrogen
|12.8s
|239 words
|$0.0928
|$92.82
|Gemini 4 Neon (5/6 Winner)
|70.8s
|275 words
|$0.1908
|$190.79
Note on Neon’s speed: That 70.8s average was skewed by one single 3.5-minute API queue spike during testing; typical Neon replies ran 18 to 40 seconds (with text streaming on screen as it writes).
At first glance, $191 vs. $93 per 1,000 prompts sounds like a big jump (about 10 cents extra per prompt). But when I mapped that against realistic full-month usage paces extrapolated from my early active users, here is what the extra cost per user looks like:
- Steady user (~50 prompts/month): +$4.90/month extra for Neon ($9.54 vs. $4.64).
- Active user (~125 prompts/month): +$12.25/month extra for Neon ($23.85 vs. $11.60).
- Heavy power user (~300 prompts/month): +$29.39/month extra for Neon ($57.24 vs. $27.85 uncached).
And those are conservative uncached estimates. Because every turn references the same ~55,000-token OKF Master Index, Gemini 4 Neon’s implicit context caching discounts repeated input tokens across multi-turn chats, bringing real-world bills noticeably lower.
More Resources:
- The Next AI Protocol Won’t Save Your SEO Strategy
- Google Tells Developers To Build For AI Agents, Not Just Humans
- GEO Isn’t A Distraction – AI Influence Doesn’t Show Up In Referral Data
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