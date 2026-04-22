AI Overviews & Local SEO: What Multi-Location Brands Must Do [Webinar]

Thanks to AI, local SEO has a new standard.

AI-powered search doesn’t just rank pages. It synthesizes answers from your site content, schema markup, listings data, and reviews, and then it decides whether your locations are worth citing. For brands managing 10, 50, or 100+ locations, that’s a significant exposure point.

What’s Actually Changing in Local Search

AI search experiences, from Google’s AI Overviews to other generative answer engines, are now drawing on a broader set of signals to determine which local businesses to surface.

Listing accuracy, structured data, review signals, and the quality of your actual location pages all factor in. If any of those are inconsistent or thin, your visibility takes a hit before a customer ever clicks.

What You’ll Learn in This Session

How AI-powered search engines pull local business data, and where your current setup may have gaps

What separates a high-performing location page from one that gets ignored by AI search

Which technical signals carry the most weight for local AI search

How to prioritize improvements across a large portfolio of locations without starting from scratch

Nick Larson, Product Manager and Local Pages Expert at Alchemer brings hands-on experience helping multi-location brands build local search visibility at scale.

This is a practical, framework-first session built for marketers and operators managing location-based brands.