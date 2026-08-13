AI Overviews: How Freshpet Stands Out in SEO & GEO [Webinar]

Your brand can hold the number one ranking and still go unnamed when a buyer asks AI for a recommendation. What we’re seeing is the answer cites two or three brands and skips the rest, which could unfortunately be yours.

Freshpet had the same challenge, and on August 20, the team that did it walks through their 3-part guide to help you beat the competition.

Now, Freshpet is one of the brands consistently cited.

AI Overviews Consistently Cite Freshpet By Name

Freshpet’s visibility is not a byproduct of brand size; it is the result of specific, repeatable work.

On August 20, in this live session, Freshpet’s digital team and the GEO specialists at Intero Digital walk through the steps they took to earn AI’s trust and how a team of any size can follow the same path.

Register & Learn How

AI Overviews Cite The Brands They Can Trust, Not Just The Ones That Rank

Rankings prove relevance to a query.

Citations require more: trust signals the system can verify about the brand itself.

That’s why a brand can hold the #1 spot while the Overview above it names three competitors, and it’s why the fix is buildable; Freshpet’s citations are the proof.

In This Webinar, You’ll Learn

The credibility signals behind AI citations. Which inputs decide whether AI Overviews and chat assistants cite your brand by name, shown through what moved Freshpet’s real results.

Why brand reputation doesn’t carry over. Why a brand shoppers know and trust can still be missing from AI answers, and what fills that gap.

How to check and close gaps in market share. The step-by-step review Freshpet ran to see where AI answers cost them share, runnable by one person with no special tools.

About the Speakers

Steven Elwell, Senior Director of Digital Marketing at Freshpet, brings the in-market results: what his team built, what moved, and what didn’t. He’s joined by Brittni Ratliff, Vice President, and Cosima Compton, Director of SEO & GEO Communications at Intero Digital, the team behind the GEO process Freshpet ran.

Bring your own brand’s toughest question; the session closes with live Q&A.