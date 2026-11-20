If you run paid media in the United States, the most useful creative test of the 2026 holiday season has already been run for you, on the other side of the Atlantic. A ranking of 75 U.K. Christmas ads by DAIVID, released Nov. 16, 2026, says a 60-second charity film about a boy and a scruffy rescue terrier is out-emoting Amazon, John Lewis, and M&S.

You have about two weeks before Cyber Monday and roughly five before Christmas to decide whether your Performance Max and Demand Gen asset groups carry anything that makes people feel something, or just a product carousel and a discount.

The rest of this column explains why a UK ad chart matters to a Google Ads account in Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, or Montana, where I think the data needs ground truthing, and what to change in your accounts this week.

Why A UK Ad Chart Belongs In A U.S. PPC Plan

Start with the money. According to Alphabet’s Q3 2026 earnings release, YouTube ads brought in $11.21 billion of the $82.01 billion in Google advertising revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2026. That works out to about 13.7%, the same share YouTube held for full-year 2025 ($40.37 billion of $294.69 billion). Across the last four quarters, the share has stayed between 12.8% and 13.8%.

Search is still Google’s biggest ad business, at $63.35 billion, up 12%. But two remarks from the Oct. 28 earnings call show why creative quality is now a search marketer’s problem, too.

Google’s CFO Anat Ashkenazi said YouTube advertising revenue rose 9%, “with Brand driving the largest contribution.” Brand advertising is exactly what UK Christmas ads are.

Google’s Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said Google has “integrated our AI creative tools directly into AI Max” and that Gemini models “helped advertisers generate over 1.5 billion campaign assets, up over 7x year-over-year.”

Google is making creative abundant – when anyone can generate a thousand headlines, images, and video cuts at no extra cost, sheer volume of assets stops being an advantage. What stays scarce is an asset that actually moves people, and that is what DAIVID’s chart tries to measure.

See also: Why Brand Advertising Matters For Paid Media Performance

The Timing Gap Is Smaller Than We Think, But It Still Helps

The conventional wisdom says Brits start Christmas advertising right after Halloween while Americans wait until after Thanksgiving. This year’s data say American advertisers have moved earlier.

In a Tatari survey of 41 U.S. TV advertisers, 37% planned to go live in early November and 17% as early as October. Only about one in four planned to wait until Thanksgiving week. Yahoo DSP’s 2026 Holiday Shopping Study, as reported by Chain Store Age, found that 77% of advertisers planned to launch holiday campaigns by November.

The UK treats Christmas ads as a public event. Hero films drop in early November, the trade press reviews them within days, and testing firms publish scores while the season is still running. U.S. brands rarely publish anything comparable before Black Friday.

And most U.S. accounts will head into the peak with old creative. Tatari found only one in five of its advertisers producing net-new Black Friday Cyber Monday spots. A scored set of 75 fresh holiday ads is the closest thing to a free creative pretest you will get this year.

Amazon’s 2026 film, “Joy Delivered,” is a global campaign that also runs in the U.S., and it placed second in DAIVID’s UK chart.

See also: How To Evaluate Creative Performance in Meta Ads (and What To Test)

A 60-Second Charity Film Leads The Chart

Dogs Trust’s “Kira Needs A Happy Place,” made by Girl&Bear Studios, the production arm of VCCP Blue, is predicted to trigger intense positive emotions in 58.4% of viewers. DAIVID says that is 20% higher than the average ad. Compared with the average, the film generated more than twice the levels of empathy (+120%), hope (+111%), gratitude (+110%), trust (+106%), and adoration (+102%).

Amazon’s “Joy Delivered” came second at 55.2%, and Not On The High Street’s “The Birdhouse” came third at 54.0%.

Lidl UK, Christian Dior, John Lewis, Arsenal FC, M&S, Disney, Barbour, and Shelter fill out the top 10. Gap, TK Maxx, Aldi, and Boots just missed.

DAIVID CEO and founder Ian Forrester said, “Dogs Trust has beaten some of the biggest names in advertising by getting one of the fundamentals right: making people feel something. Its story of a boy and his rescue dog generates particularly strong levels of empathy, hope, and adoration, showing that audiences don’t necessarily need spectacle, celebrity, or big-budget production to connect with a Christmas ad.”

Forrester added, “Amazon and Not On The High Street also perform strongly, while the presence of brands such as Lidl, John Lewis, and M&S in the top ten shows there are different ways to make an emotional connection with audiences.”

Dogs Trust is a charity, and the star of its film is a real rescue dog.

See also: How To Run Profitable YouTube Ad Campaign Without 7-Figure Budgets

Ground Truthing The Chart

I apply the same test to an ad-testing vendor that I apply to Google’s own performance claims. What exactly is being measured, and how big are the differences?

Start with the fact that these are predictions. DAIVID’s methodology says its AI models, trained on tens of millions of human responses to ads, forecast how viewers would feel.

Nobody sat a fresh panel in front of “Kira.” That makes the chart fast and cheap, which is the point. It also means DAIVID’s claim of performance improvements above 20% is the vendor’s claim, not an independent finding.

The spread is narrow, too. Dogs Trust leads Amazon by 3.2 points. Below the top three places, four through joint 10th sit within 0.9 points of one another, from 53.7% down to 52.8%. I would not tell a client that Lidl beat John Lewis on the strength of 0.3 points.

Last year’s DAIVID, Disney’s “Best Christmas Ever,” scored 58.2%. This year’s winner scored 58.4%. Even the best Christmas storytelling in Britain leaves about four in ten viewers short of intense positive emotion.

My view is that this chart is most useful as a creative brief rather than a leaderboard. The winners share a pattern you can copy into an asset group tomorrow. A simple story. A character the viewer roots for. Very little product on screen until late. And the emotions a discount banner can’t produce, especially hope, gratitude, and trust.

How To Use This In Google Ads Before Cyber Week

Here is what I would do with the time left before Cyber Week.

Audit Your Asset Groups For A Story: Open your Performance Max asset groups and Demand Gen campaigns and look at the video assets. If you haven’t uploaded a video, Performance Max can build one from your images and text, and it will look like it. Add at least one advertiser-made video, even a 15- or 30-second cut, which tells a small human story before it shows a product. Then review what Gemini generated for you. With 1.5 billion assets coming off the line, the default output drifts toward the same product-on-white look your competitors are getting.

Test Story Against Offer, With A Real Control: Set up a Demand Gen A/B experiment that splits traffic between an emotional cut and your standard offer-led creative. Keep audiences, bidding, and budgets identical so creative is the only variable. Ten days won’t settle it, so plan to run the test through the December shipping deadlines and read conversion volume alongside cost per conversion.

Watch Branded Search As The Bridge Metric: Brand ads earn their keep in a search account by creating demand you harvest later. Before the story asset goes live, record your branded query volume, branded impression share, and branded conversions, then check them weekly through December. If you meet the spend thresholds, a Brand Lift study with search lift will give you Google’s read on whether the video drove searches for your brand. Treat that as Google’s measurement, and compare it with what your branded Search campaigns actually show.

Rerun What Has Already Worked: Amazon reran its 2023 film “Joy Ride” as its 2025 holiday hero ad after it tested strongly, and shifted the production savings into media, according to DesignRush. If you have a past holiday video that performed, put it back into Demand Gen and Performance Max rather than replacing it with a weaker new cut made to hit a deadline.

The Lever PPC Managers Still Control

I have covered paid search since 2003, and for most of that time the industry optimized the parts of an ad a machine could measure, like bids, keywords, and landing pages. Google’s AI now automates those parts and fills accounts with generated creative. That leaves one input a PPC manager still controls, which is whether the creative makes anyone care.

A rescue terrier outscored Amazon this year. Your holiday budget deserves at least one asset that tries.

More Resources:

Featured Image: Master1305/Shutterstock