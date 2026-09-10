YouTube Gives You Feedback On Shorts Before Publishing

YouTube is expanding a tool that reviews Shorts before they’re published. Get Feedback is currently expanding to all creators in the U.S. who are over 18 and using the main YouTube app on Android or iPhone, YouTube said in a Creator Insider video published September 9.

You’ll see the tool as a button on the Add Details screen during the regular Shorts upload process. YouTube’s Help documentation says tapping it provides an analysis of your video’s hook, pacing, and more, and offers suggestions for improvements but doesn’t make changes itself.

How Get Feedback Works

In the Creator Insider video, Rene Ritchie, YouTube’s creator liaison, says the tool’s guidance covers the strength of your hook, pacing, and visuals. He points out an example praising a news update’s delivery and audio quality, with suggestions to add cutaway visuals or screen recordings. The video doesn’t cover all the checks the tool performs.

Creators can revisit and refine their Shorts before publishing. Ritchie said “getting and using this feedback is entirely optional.” The tool doesn’t edit anything on its own. As Ritchie put it, “it just provides suggestions based on best practices, and YouTube knows every creator, channel, and audience is different.”

Earlier Rollout And A Related Experiment

Get Feedback appeared earlier than September 9. YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared the news about the tool on X on August 24. In his post, he mentioned that it was in the process of rolling out and told creators to “upload an unlisted draft to get tailored suggestions on a video’s hooks, pacing, and structure.” The September 9 video and the Help page describe a button inside the upload flow instead, and neither mentions unlisted drafts.

YouTube has been exploring a closely related experiment called VibeCheck through YouTube Labs, which is open to people in the U.S. The Labs page describes VibeCheck as an AI coach that helps analyze a Short’s pacing, hooks, and lighting, accessible via a Try VibeCheck button on the Add Details page. The sources reviewed don’t explain whether VibeCheck and Get Feedback are linked, and neither the Creator Insider video nor the Help page describes Get Feedback as AI-powered.

Why This Matters

YouTube’s audience-performance data becomes available after your video is published, while Get Feedback provides guidance earlier in the process. Nothing in the announcement claims these suggestions predict views or improve results. The tool’s feedback doesn’t replace the retention and engagement data you already track.

Looking Ahead

YouTube says Get Feedback is currently expanding, so not every eligible creator may see the button yet. The video doesn’t mention other countries, desktop, or YouTube Studio.

The sources reviewed don’t explain how the suggestions are generated.

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