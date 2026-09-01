WordPress Announces A Proactive Security Initiative

The WordPress ecosystem is experiencing a code red moment as AI lowers the barrier for criminals to identify and exploit vulnerabilities. WordPress is responding with a new security initiative that seeks to scale how it handles security to keep up with the increased number of vulnerability reports made possible by AI.

New WordPress Security Initiative

The new security initiative, called the The WordPress Core Security Initiative, is meant to improve the security of the WordPress core itself, the software that powers WordPress installations around the world.

The initiative is run by the WordPress core security team and will be powered by contributions from longtime WordPress core contributors, sponsored contributors, and additional team members and volunteers.

The announcement explains:

“This work is supported by the WordPress core security team, longtime core contributors, and contributors sponsored by companies across the WordPress ecosystem.”

Three Part Process

The announcement identifies three parts to the initiative:

Better release process

This aims to make security releases faster and more reliable.

This aims to make security releases faster and more reliable. Breaking the backlog

Another goal of the initiative is to clear the backlog of known security reports and issues.

Another goal of the initiative is to clear the backlog of known security reports and issues. Crush vulnerabilities with AI

Take full advantage of AI to proactively to identify vulnerabilities faster, before researchers or attackers do.

WordPress Gets Proactive About Vulnerabilities

AI is speeding up the ability to discover vulnerabilities. WordPress has in the past relied on the ecosystem of security researchers and companies to discover vulnerabilities. The Word Security Initiative is a new approach to security that is proactive and will help to keep WordPress several steps ahead of criminals and hackers.

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