WordPress announced the release of version 7.1.5, a security update that fixes 18 vulnerabilities plus two security improvements. The update addresses several types of vulnerabilities, including cross-site scripting and SQL injection, as well as an unauthenticated flaw that could lead to remote code execution.

WordPress Security Update Addresses A Range Of Issues

WordPress 7.1.5 fixes 20 issues covering a range of vulnerabilities across WordPress core. One of the vulnerabilities in particular stands out because it could lead to remote code execution (RCE), a type of flaw that can result in a site takeover.

Remote Code Execution

The first one that stands out is an unauthenticated privilege escalation vulnerability affecting the Template Part block attributes which could lead to remote code execution (RCE), a type of flaw that can result in a site takeover. There is no authentication required to exploit this vulnerability, and it could lead to RCE. That combination is the worst-case scenario for a CMS.

A remote code execution (RCE) is a vulnerability that enables an attacker to run their own code on someone else’s server from somewhere else, usually over the internet. For a WordPress site, that means the attacker can make the web server execute commands of their choosing. From there they can read or change files and make entries to the database, create admin accounts, install backdoors, or inject malware.

Other Notable Vulnerabilities

Multisite Administrator to Super Admin takeover (Customizer menu previews).

This vulnerability requires an Administrator account, but on a multisite installation that means that an attacker who achieves admin level credential on one site can attain control of the entire network of sites.

Unauthenticated stored XSS via shortcode attributes in comments. No login is needed to exploit it. Stored XSS is a type of flaw that can run malicious code in the browser of anyone who views the affected comment, including administrators, which can lead to account takeover.

Two SQL injection vulnerabilities:

WP_Meta_Query

SQL injection through nested relation values in the code WordPress uses to construct database queries involving metadata. Customizer changeset previews

SQL injection through the front page setting when previewing changes in the WordPress Customizer.

Information disclosure

Several vulnerabilities could expose information that should not be publicly accessible, including user email addresses and private taxonomy terms.

Several vulnerabilities could expose information that should not be publicly accessible, including user email addresses and private taxonomy terms. Authorization bypass

One vulnerability could enable users to edit comments beyond their intended permissions.

One vulnerability could enable users to edit comments beyond their intended permissions. Denial of service

An unauthenticated XML-RPC vulnerability could be exploited to disrupt website availability.

WordPress Urges Immediate Updates, Including Older Versions

WordPress urges site owners to update to version 7.1.5 immediately to address security vulnerabilities. The update is available through the WordPress dashboard or as a download, with automatic updates supported. Security fixes are also available for older affected WordPress versions, although only the latest version is actively supported.

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