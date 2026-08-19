Why Reddit’s ChatGPT Citation Drop Isn’t Fully Explained

Reddit’s share of ChatGPT Search citations fell sharply in mid-August, according to new tracking data from Promptwatch.

The GEO analytics firm observed that reddit.com maintained an average of 3.83% in ChatGPT Search citations from July 18 to August 7. This share then decreased to an average of 0.52% from August 14 to August 17, marking an 86.4% relative decline.

The finding spread quickly across tech and trade outlets, some tying the drop to a change in how ChatGPT generates its background search queries on Aug. 8. However, this explanation doesn’t hold up against Promptwatch’s numbers and complicates any quick call to deprioritize Reddit. Gizmodo reported that OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment on the change at the time of that publication.

What ChatGPT Changed On Aug. 8

Promptwatch connects the decrease in citations to a different change it observed in ChatGPT Search’s fanout queries, which are the background searches ChatGPT performs while crafting an answer.

On Aug. 8, fanout queries using the site: operator, which scopes a search to a single domain, jumped from 0.37% to 16.8% of all fanout queries in a single day, a roughly 46-fold increase. The average number of fanout queries per response also nearly doubled that same day, from about 1.08 to 1.83.

Promptwatch co-founder Klaas Foppen, writing in the site: operator report, said ChatGPT “is no longer just searching the open web and seeing what comes back; it is deliberately going to specific sites to pull information from them.”

The Timing Doesn’t Fully Line Up

ChatGPT started scoping more of its background searches to individual domains on August 8. According to Promptwatch, this share has remained stable at around 16% to 17% of fanout queries since then. Reddit’s citation share didn’t collapse until six days afterward.

Promptwatch’s report on the Reddit decline details two distinct drops. The first occurred on Aug. 8, when the share dropped from the high 3s to the mid 2s, and was followed by a sharper decline on Aug. 14, when Reddit’s share fell below 1%. The six-day interval doesn’t exclude the possibility of a site: operator change influencing the initial dip, but it also indicates that this change alone does not explain the sharper decline on Aug. 14.

Promptwatch doesn’t explain what happened on Aug. 14. The company calls the size of the overall drop provisional and says it can’t yet rule out a data-collection issue on its own end.

A Similar Drop Happened Before

Reddit’s ChatGPT visibility fell sharply once before. In September 2025, several AI-visibility trackers reported reddit.com’s ChatGPT citation share collapsing within a few weeks, and Reddit’s stock price moved along with the coverage.

An explanation at that time suggested that ChatGPT’s behavior was not due to any Reddit-specific change. Around September 10, 2025, Google removed the num=100 search parameter, which many SEO tools and data providers relied on to retrieve up to 100 search results per request.

G2 growth advisor Kevin Indig argued, using hedged language, that the change made it more challenging for outside data providers, like those OpenAI purchases search results from, to access the deeper parts of Google’s results where Reddit threads often appear. He mentioned that it was likely this change, rather than any specific decisions by OpenAI or Reddit, that led to the drop in citations, though he stopped short of saying it was definitely the cause.

Why This Matters

The main theory explaining August’s decline in Reddit citations is that ChatGPT changed which sources are cited. This seems reasonable and worth keeping an eye on, but Promptwatch’s data doesn’t fully confirm this, and a similar drop occurred before, with an explanation one analyst tied to Google, not to OpenAI or Reddit.

Before you make any changes to how you utilize Reddit for AI search optimization, check your own domain’s citation trends. A decrease in one vendor’s tracked average doesn’t necessarily reflect your visibility, and the exact cause of this change is uncertain.

Looking Ahead

Promptwatch says it’s continuing to track whether Reddit’s ChatGPT share recovers, and whether the Aug. 14 break turns out to be a data artifact rather than a lasting change.

Either way, that’s worth tracking, but your decision to use Reddit should come down to whether it makes sense for your brand, not whether it appears in ChatGPT citations.

Featured Image: Cast Of Thousands/Shutterstock