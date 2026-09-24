Why Agencies Lose Clients In The First 90 Days (And How To Stop It)

Most agencies lose clients long before the results show up.

A 2026 agency churn analysis from Focus Digital found that the first 90 days represent peak churn risk across every agency model studied and that agencies running formal 30-day, 60-day, and 90-day check-ins report consistently lower first-year churn than those that don’t.

The first 90 days are a critical period while the client is still deciding whether hiring you was the right call. Buyer’s remorse doesn’t wait for Q1 reports; it will typically set in early and is built on small things like how fast you respond, how organized the first few weeks feel, and whether the client ever has to wonder what’s happening with their account.

While SEO is a long-term marketing strategy, retention isn’t won in month six. In my experience, it’s decided in the first 90 days, and it starts before the client ever speaks to the person who will run their account.

Here is a practical, phase-by-phase framework that I use in my agency for that window that can help to refine your client onboarding to help improve retention.

Get The Sales Handover Right

Retention problems can often start before a campaign has even been onboarded.

After the point of sale and the client has signed the contract, a good handover is required. The account team should receive the proposal, a detailed handover brief, and clear notes covering things like what the client’s goals are, anything that was promised around scope, deliverables, or timelines, and any concerns or objections that were raised during the sales process that could be sensitive throughout the project.

Just as importantly, a joint handover call should be scheduled with the client and their main points of contact with the sales team. This helps to ensure there’s no cross-wires between what sales promised and what the account team believes was sold and helps to reduce the most common source of early friction.

Plus, if everyone hears the same summary of scope and expectations at the same time, there is no gap for assumptions to fill. This minimizes the “he said” “she said” that a poor internal handover can cause.

Move Fast In The First 24 Hours

Send a welcome email within 24 hours of the contract being signed.

The excitement that is created and the momentum built during the sales process can fade quickly if the client hears nothing for several days. An early response can reinforce that the project is organized and already moving forward.

That welcome email should establish the shared communication channel you’ll use, request any access needed (the chosen analytics platform i.e. Google Analytics or Adobe Analytics, Google Search Console, Bing Webmaster Tools, their CMS etc.), and include an onboarding questionnaire that asks detailed questions about the business rather than generic ones.

A few examples of onboarding questions that tend to be answered well and provide good context for the point of contact include:

Who are your primary customers and how would you define their personas?

What makes your business unique or different from competitors?

What are your current key challenges across the business and within your marketing?

What does success look like to you?

Speed here isn’t just good manners or good customer service. It’s the first proof point that this agency is organized and easy to work with.

It can build confidence and maintain momentum while reassuring the client that work has already begun.

Make Sure The Client Always Knows What Happens Next

One of the biggest and most important retention opportunities is also one of the easiest to overlook.

Clients need to know, in plain terms, what happens next, who is responsible for what, and when they’ll hear from you again. Many agencies don’t lose clients on performance. They lose them because the client simply doesn’t know what’s happening and silence gets interpreted as inactivity.

If you set this expectation early on and reinforce them throughout the first 90 days, the client is going to continually form a strong opinion of the partnership. Being slow with responses and inactive on the account will kick buyer fatigue sooner than you may have thought.

See also: Why Are Brands Rethinking Their Approach To Using Agencies?

Week 1: The Kickoff Meeting

The kickoff meeting should align the client’s core business objectives with SEO strategy. It shouldn’t just be an intake form or a “hello.”

When conducting a kickoff meeting, make sure to cover four core areas:

Business Discovery

Get to know the business’s revenue goals, lead targets, seasonal trends, priority products or services, target audiences, and previous marketing performance.

Stakeholder Alignment

Identify the decision-maker, day-to-day contact, technical stakeholders, and content approvers.

Success Metrics

Agree on “what success looks like” to them. Confirm how it should be measured – whether that’s leads, revenue, organic traffic, keyword visibility, or AI search visibility. The key performance indicators you define here should be the ones that matter most to the decision-making executives.

Competitive Landscape

Discuss who the client considers competitors, who prospects compare them with, and which competitors they struggle against.

Deliverable

Share a documented SEO success plan within 48 hours. A prompt follow-up will demonstrate that the client’s input has been heard and incorporated into the strategy.

Week 2: The Baseline And Audit Presentation

Rather than overwhelming a client with a lengthy audit document, present a clear benchmarking report that’s consumable and clear for those with limited marketing or SEO knowledge to really understand.

Present the current state of their business by looking at traffic, rankings, leads, conversions, and revenue contribution of both organic and AI channels.

Then split the key opportunities into three timeframes – what are the quick wins (like metadata, internal linking, or tech fixes), mid-term wins like content gaps, and commercial page build-outs and long-term wins like authority building, brand visibility, and AI search optimization.

Rank everything in a priority roadmap by impact vs. effort and build out a clear timeline.

The retention benefit of this approach is that rather than a long list of problems from a white-labeled audit, the client is receiving a clear action plan and priority list.

Days 15 To 30: The Early Wins Phase

Nothing improves retention more than visible progress and building early momentum, so this phase is about creating something that the client can actually see.

One of the biggest criticisms of SEO I’ve heard over the years is how it is “non-quantifiable” because it takes a long time to kick in. That doesn’t have to be the case when a client can physically see the work being done.

Some of the early quick wins for websites that you can implement include fixing indexing issues, resolving broken redirects or broken pages, fixing canonicals and sitemap issues, improving title tags and internal linking, and correcting Google Analytics 4 configuration and conversion tracking to ensure that any work is being tracked accurately.

Then, make sure to provide weekly updates using a consistent format. Show what’s been completed, what’s in progress, and what’s next. The clients should never have to wonder if work is happening.

Deliverable

The first “wins report.” Even if rankings haven’t moved yet, show issues fixed, pages optimized, tracking improved, and technical debt removed.

The Day 30 Review

This review demonstrates progress against the roadmap you shared in week two. This should be part of your standard monthly reporting but should very specifically look at the work that had been completed and the key insights that have been discovered along the way, i.e., search intent, competitors, content gaps, and technical barriers.

Then include any information about upcoming priorities for month two.

This more detailed 30-day review provides a retention benefit as the client can see both movement and strategic evolution – not just a standard monthly report or status update.

Days 30 To 60: Building The Growth Foundation

Now that the bulk of the technical foundation is in place and the quick wins have been ticked off, there should be a shift towards initiatives that drive longer-term growth that might take some time to kick in.

Consider introducing a content strategy based on topical gaps and commercial opportunities, present an authority strategy that covers link acquisition and citation-building opportunities (potentially Digital PR depending on budget), and an AI search strategy that’s focused on structured data, entity building, and discoverability.

Deliverable

Plan a content calendar, publishing schedule, and link strategy plan to the client to allow for consistent touch-bases and their ability to see work being completed.

The Day 60 Strategic Review

This report is where the conversation should shift from SEO tasks to business outcomes.

Review visibility metrics like keyword movement, share of voice, AI visibility, traffic metrics like organic growth, and specific landing page performance and conversion metrics like leads, sales, and assisted conversions.

Then tie this back into any business objectives like actual leads and revenue that the client can quantify. Here, you are connecting the SEO work you’re doing to quantifiable business objectives that the client truly cares about – even if you’re only seeing leading measures at this point, as the campaign progress is early.

Days 60 To 90: The Scaling Phase

This phase moves the account from setup to sustained growth.

This is where the efforts of previous months start to compound, and you can continue to capitalize on this.

Focus on things like content production, such as new landing pages or topic clusters that are needed to support depth and topical authority; authority building with increased links and mentions; technical enhancements like crawl optimization and structured data; and any conversion rate optimization opportunities where you’re spotting bottlenecks and UX improvements are needed.

Day 90: The Executive Business Review

This is arguably the most important retention meeting of the entire engagement. Often referred to as a quarterly business review (QBR) or 3-month check-in, this is the time to really set the tone for the rest of the engagement.

There are four core areas that should be covered here:

What was completed, showing every deliverable and providing any additional context. What was changed across rankings, traffic, leads, revenue, and visibility. What was learned, including strategic insights gathered along the way. The next 90-day plan, including priorities, opportunities, and any forecasted outcomes where possible.

If possible, this should be presented in person or at least in a virtual meeting – not just sent over in a document.

The client should leave this meeting thinking the agency truly understands their business, has a clear plan, and is making progress.

5 Retention Tactics Most Agencies Miss

A few habits layered on top of the framework above make the difference between a client who stays and one who quietly starts shopping around.

Send A Weekly Loom Video. In my experience, a three- to five-minute video update often has more retention impact than a monthly written report. Build A Shared Roadmap. Clients want visibility into what’s happening next, not just what already happened. Celebrate Small Wins. Don’t wait for page-one rankings; celebrate technical fixes, indexation improvements, featured snippets, AI citations, and conversion increases along the way. Educate Continuously. Spend five minutes in every meeting teaching something, whether that’s an AI search change, a Google update, a competitor insight, or a shift in user behavior. Educated clients are significantly harder to lose. Establish Leading Indicators. Don’t rely solely on rankings or revenue to start with, as it can take time for that to kick in. Track indexed pages, visibility growth, impressions, engagement, conversions, and AI mentions, since these often improve before traffic and revenue do.

Final Thoughts

A strong framework doesn’t remove the need for judgment. Watch how a client communicates as the engagement progresses, not just what the roadmap says should happen next. A shift toward shorter replies, delayed approvals, or new faces on calls is worth flagging internally well before it shows up as a cancellation.

Results retain clients. Process and communication retain them for longer.

Get the first 90 days right, and you’re not just avoiding early churn; you’re setting the tone for a relationship built to last well beyond it.

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