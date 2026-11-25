Traffic’s not enough. Neither’s SEO. But you still need them.

Engagement is everything, but it requires loyalty and top-quality site experiences. Rather than hide Similarweb’s exceptional data in the shadows, I’ve built out publisher leaderboards for the U.K. and U.S. markets.

There’s a quadrant-style graph to show publisher positioning – engagement, loyalty, and audience scale.

And more of a traditional leaderboard for the analogue generation.

They’ll be updated every month and will grow in terms of the number of publishers included and – hopefully soon – some social data.

Discoverability to me encompasses everything on and off-site. Passive, active, and owned. So I’d like this leaderboard to reflect that.

Anyway, any questions, thoughts, improvements, let me know. You know where to find me!

More Resources:

Read Leadership In SEO. Subscribe now.

Featured Image: SvetaZi/Shutterstock