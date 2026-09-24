Google Search Decline Steepened To 40% YoY For Publishers

Chartbeat reports a 40.2% year-over-year decline for Google Search across its publisher network from July 2025 to July 2026, in the analytics company’s 2026 Publisher Playbook. Its year-over-year figure for the year before was a 21.9% decline.

The report shows that Google Discover’s year-over-year decline increased from 6.6% in the first year to 34.3% in the second. This data, gathered over two years from Chartbeat’s client sites, skews toward news and media publishers. The playbook says “AI-generated search results and a shifting referral landscape put real pressure on audience acquisition.”

Back in March, I looked at Chartbeat data when Axios reported that small publishers lost 60% of their search referral traffic over two years. The playbook doesn’t break down that data by publisher size, though.

Google Search Fell From 9% To 5% Of Pageviews

In July 2024, Google Search made up about 9% of all pageviews across the network, but by July 2026, it had decreased to 5%. The report calls this change a relative drop of nearly 46% over two years. At the same time, Discover’s share fell by 28.4%.

Overall, the network averaged 31.1 billion pageviews each month from January to July 2026, slightly down from about 32 billion in 2025, which the company considers a small decline.

AI Referrals Grew Over Two Years But Declined In 2026

AI referrals grew 8x over two years and made up 0.01% of traffic, according to the playbook. The report adds that “the shape of the data shows AI referrals declining across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, and Gemini in 2026.”

ChatGPT is the most effective driver of traffic among AI providers, according to the report. The company also says “generic, easily-summarized content is the most exposed” to AI answers that don’t send a click, while original reporting is harder for AI to replace.

Direct, Internal, And Dark Social Traffic Grew

Between July 2024 and July 2026, the share of network pageviews from dark social, direct, and internal traffic increased. Dark social, described in the playbook as links shared via texts, DMs, and private channels, grew from 7.1% to 11.3%. Direct traffic expanded from 13.5% to 15.9%, while internal traffic rose from 37.9% to 40.4%.

During this period, pageviews from loyal readers remained relatively stable. Chartbeat defines loyal visitors as those who visited a site on at least eight of the last 16 days. Their average monthly pageviews slightly increased from 14.98 billion in 2024 to 15.02 billion in 2026. However, returning readers declined by 8%, and new readers dropped by 14%. The report says loyal readers “are a major reason why overall pageviews haven’t seen a major decline.”

What The Report Doesn’t Say

The playbook doesn’t specify whether its year-over-year declines refer to the number of pageviews from each channel or each channel’s proportion of pageviews. Its two-year figures represent shares, but the report doesn’t clarify how these relate to the annual declines.

The 0.01% AI figure is hard to compare with the company’s previous data. In March, Axios reported that chatbots accounted for less than 1% of all publisher page view referrals. The playbook gives AI referrals as 0.01% of traffic and doesn’t explain how the two figures relate.

The report doesn’t include a site count for either year. Chartbeat sells analytics tools to publishers, and the playbook concludes with an invitation to request a demo.

Why This Matters

Across Chartbeat’s network, the decline in Google Search was greater in the second year compared to the first, and the same trend applied to Discover as well.

You can compare your own July-to-July trend for Google Search and Discover with these insights. Just keep in mind that the network leans toward news sites. Chartbeat describes internal, direct, and dark social traffic, the channels that grew, as “much more similar to an owned audience” than search and social, and as channels media companies have “greater control over.”

Looking Ahead

The playbook recommends that publishers “treat SEO as just one channel among several, while moving resources to developing audiences your organization can more closely influence.” When it calls this year’s pageview decline slight, it notes that the U.S. midterm elections in November are still ahead.

As of Sept. 23, Q2 2026 is the latest of Chartbeat’s quarterly audience reports, and the playbook doesn’t say when its July-to-July Search and Discover figures will next be updated.

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