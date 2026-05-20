The New Rules of Search: Key AEO & Content Marketing Trends for 2026

Are you optimizing and aligning your AEO strategy for your top-performing LLM?

Does your current SEO strategy put your brand at risk for losing visibility?

How do you measure search success when AI answers replace the click?

Which AEO tactics actually drive visibility across answer engines right now?

👆 Get a concrete framework for investing in visibility across AI search. Register above to watch the full session, right now.

The AEO Trends To Help You Gain More AI Citations & Execute A Budget-Smart Strategy

Shannon Vize, Sr. Content Marketing Manager at Conductor, and Pat Reinhart, VP of Services & Thought Leadership at Conductor, shared field-tested strategies to help you operationalize AEO and build brand authority across fragmented AI search experiences.

You’ll Learn:

Which AEO Trends & Content Types Generate The Highest Chance Of AI Citations: A prioritized breakdown of the content marketing and AEO trends that will drive search visibility and performance.

A prioritized breakdown of the content marketing and AEO trends that will drive search visibility and performance. How to Measure Search Success Across Different AI Channels : Practical ways to reframe your KPIs and content investment for a world where specific AI platforms capture intent before the visit happens.

: Practical ways to reframe your KPIs and content investment for a world where specific AI platforms capture intent before the visit happens. Agentic Workflows That Scale AI Visibility: Specific tactics for using agentic tools to produce authority-building content formats at scale.

Walk away with a prioritized framework for shifting your content investment toward visibility-first tactics, covering agentic workflows, authority-building formats, and the metrics that actually reflect performance in AI search.

Whether you’re leading digital strategy or driving day-to-day execution, this on-demand session will give you the clarity and direction needed to evolve your approach for an AI-first search landscape.

Register above to watch the full recording and get the actionable AEO framework and trend analysis your team needs to drive visibility and performance in AI-first search.