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The 90-Day AI Search Sprint: How To Rebuild Your Marketing For 2026 Visibility

Stay ahead in the AI landscape. Learn about AI visibility and access the playbook to transform your growth engine today.

The 90-Day AI Search Sprint: How To Rebuild Your Marketing For 2026 Visibility
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AI visibility is a learnable, measurable skill: The 90-day playbook to build it is here.

When a potential customer asks Gemini or Claude to recommend a solution like yours, does your brand get mentioned?

Do you have a plan to restructure your growth engine around AI visibility, or are you still waiting to see how it plays out?

👆 Get the 90-day AI visibility playbook. Unlock the recording, above .

Learn:

How To Transform Your SEO Strategy In 90 Days, Like Google, & Headspace

AI Overviews, ChatGPT search, and Perplexity are where your buyers are going now. This on-demand session gives you the signals that drive AI discoverability, a phased 90-day framework, and a look at how funded teams are restructuring to stay ahead.

Jason Shafton, Founder & CEO of Winston Francois, shared battle-tested strategies from scaling growth at Google, Headspace, Kajabi, and 10+ funded startups. to help you restructure your marketing for AI-era discovery and stay visible where your buyers are actually searching.

You’ll Learn:

  • Current AI Search Signals: Which factors drive citation and discoverability in AI search.
  • The 90-Day Visibility Framework: A phased plan to audit your baseline, run AI-native experiments, and scale what’s working.
  • How Growth Teams Are Restructuring: What funded startups are cutting, doubling down on, and handing to AI, so you can benchmark your own approach.

Register above to get actionable, practitioner-tested frameworks for winning AI visibility, built from real experience.

🎬 Unlock the on-demand replay above to watch the full recording on your schedule.

Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Heather Campbell VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the VP of Sales & Marketing at Search Engine Journal. ...